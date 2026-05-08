US Hosts Ukrainian Military Medics For Battlefield Medicine Training

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

“The field exercises of the 44th Medical Brigade include familiarization with the organization of medical support in field conditions, the operation of medical units, as well as practical training in coordination among military medical teams during simulated training scenarios,” the statement said.

The General Staff noted that the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) conference is one of the leading international events in the field of special operations medicine and tactical medicine. The event brings together military medics, instructors, researchers, and security representatives from NATO countries and partner states.

In addition, participation in the conference gives Ukrainian specialists access to the latest clinical approaches, organizational solutions, and technologies for providing medical care in combat conditions, as well as the opportunity to establish contacts with leading international experts.

Ukrainianstrengthens officer training, implements NATO standards

As Ukrinform previously reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting with military medics of all levels during which participants assessed the actual state of the medical service's capabilities, identified critical problems, and developed practical solutions for their prompt resolution.