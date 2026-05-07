Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Stages Update While Markets Ask If The XRP Price Prediction Can Reach $100

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto's latest presale stage sold out hours ahead of schedule, and what is happening around this project is the kind of moment that only appears once per cycle. New wallets enter at double last month's rate, every stage that closes lifts the entry cost, and every holder who locked a position before the latest round sits on an edge that grows with each close. Three live products already run, a Binance listing is expected, and the presale with $9.78 million raised is the kind of entry where one listing event can produce the returns that turned early SHIB holders into millionaires.

The broader market is flashing green, and the XRP price broke back above $1.40 on May 4 per CoinDesk. But 60% of supply sits at a $1.44 cost basis per Glassnode data reported by 24/7 Wall St, creating a wall at $1.45 that rejected every rally four times this year. The path to $100 depends on the CLARITY Act clearing the Senate before May 21.

Pepeto Draws Capital While the XRP Price Prediction Tests the $100 Question

Pepeto is selling through presale rounds faster than any other project this cycle. The XRP price sits at $1.42 per CoinGecko after breaking $1.40 on May 4 alongside Bitcoin's push past $80,000. The SEC and CFTC classified XRP as a digital commodity on March 17, and the token spiked to $1.60 before the $1.45 supply wall pushed it back.

A move to $100 needs 70x. Standard Chartered cut its target to $2.80, and former CTO Schwartz made crypto news when he told the community that even a modest chance of $100 would already show in today's price. The CLARITY Act vote before May 21 is the only catalyst that could absorb the $1.45 wall, with $4 to $8 billion in new ETF inflows expected if it passes.

Serious capital holds XRP for the large-cap move but stacks a presale entry next to it because that is what separates a good year from a life-changing one. Pepeto leads crypto news above every other presale, and the XRP price drawing institutional eyes puts it at the top of every feed.

Crypto News: What Pepeto Built and Why the Market Is Watching

A bull cycle is forming and every holder who lived through the last one remembers clearly: entries made during pressure pay the hardest. An audited presale at this stage delivers what large caps cannot match, and every serious portfolio needs one position with real breakout potential. Pepeto is filling that spot faster than anything else.

PepetoSwap runs a zero-fee exchange with AI contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade after launch feeds buying pressure back to holders who locked in early.

The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who built a $7 billion token pulls large wallets in because community energy around Pepeto tracks the path that created DOGE millionaires. Whale activity backs it in hard numbers. One wallet turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion at the SHIB peak per Yahoo Finance, and SHIB had zero tools on launch day. A former Binance developer, SolidProof audit, and 176% APY staking turn interest into action.

DOGE created massive wealth with nothing built behind it, and Pepeto brings that same energy but backs it with an exchange that keeps buying pressure building after the listing opens. Watching the XRP price at $1.42 crawl toward $100 over years feels slow when crypto news keeps showing that Pepeto can deliver wider returns in weeks.

Conclusion

People chase life-changing returns every cycle, but the ones who get there moved before the crowd. The XRP price at $1.42 proves a large cap alone is not enough, and Pepeto makes that decision easy because the products already run. Exchange utility combined with meme reach outpaces the Dogecoin run that created thousands of millionaires, and the best case has no ceiling. Acting fast is all that remains, because Pepeto could launch any day, and that is how millions missed early XRP, early DOGE, and every entry that turned small wallets into seven-figure accounts.

The bull run is forming right now, and the window on Pepeto is closing with it. A simple decision to wait, just one more week, one more check, is how millions missed SHIB and DOGE and spent the next four years watching from the outside, waiting for the next cycle and hoping that something this rare would appear again. The XRP price prediction backs the direction, the presale with $9.78 million raised will not stay open much longer, and once it closes, the next chance like this is four years away.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Binance Listing Opens

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction reach $100 after the CLARITY Act passes? |

XRP at $1.42 needs 70x to reach $100, and Standard Chartered cut its target to $2.80 while the CLARITY Act vote before May 21 could bring $4 to $8 billion in new ETF capital.

Why is Pepeto leading crypto news above other presales?

Pepeto is leading the presales of 2026, an Ethereum-based exchange combining zero-fee trading, a cross-chain bridge, and AI contract screening with $9.78 million raised, 176% APY staking, and a Binance listing expected.





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