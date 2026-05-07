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Questex's Sensors Converge And Fierce Sensors Announce 2026 Best Of Sensors Awards Winners


2026-05-07 12:49:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrates the most innovative technologies, visionary companies, and standout individuals shaping the future of sensing and electronics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at an awards ceremony, Questex's Sensors Converge and Fierce Sensors unveiled the 2026 Best of Sensors Awards winners. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge technologies, pioneering leaders, and innovative companies across the sensors, electronics, and embedded systems landscape.

The awards program is an integral part of Sensors Converge 2026, taking place May 5-7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Winners were selected from an outstanding number of submissions and evaluated by a panel of industry judges.

David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge said,“Our awards program has long stood as the leading platform for honoring achievements in the sensors industry. We are proud to celebrate the transformative technologies, forward-thinking leaders and pioneering companies driving the future of sensing, connectivity and automation. We congratulate all of the winners on their remarkable accomplishments.”

The Best of Sensors Awards program winners include:

Product Innovation Awards
Recognizing groundbreaking advancements in sensor technology and the electronics ecosystem:

Best Agriculture & Environmental Solution

  • Electro Scan Solar Drone - Electro Scan Inc.

Best AI & Edge Computing Solution

  • PolyEdge Multifunction Sensor, submitted by Tiami Networks

Best Automotive & Mobility Solution

  • Teradar Summit, submitted by Teradar

Best Healthcare & Wearable Solution

  • AI Gesture Recognition with Analog Front-End IC for EMG - Aizip, Inc. & Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Best Imaging & Optical Sensing Solution

  • Polar ID, submitted by Metalenz

Best Industrial & IIoT Solution

  • MethaneTrackTM Automated Continuous Emissions Monitoring System, submitted by NevadaNano

Best Instrumentation & Test Solution

  • MEMS mass flow sensor FS4000 - Siargo Ltd .

Best IoT & Connectivity Solution

  • InPlay IN120 NanoBeaconTM Wireless Sensor SoC - InPlay Inc

Best MEMS Solution

  • STA320 DualMode MEMS Oscillator - STATHERA

Best Power & Sustainability Solution

  • BQ41Z90 with Dynamic Z-TrackTM technology - Texas Instruments

Best Smart Infrastructure Solution

  • SCD53 - Sensirion

Individual & Community Excellence Finalists
Celebrating the individuals and companies shaping the industry:

Company of the Year

  • STMicroelectronics

Startup of the Year

  • Aizip, Inc.

Executive of the Year

  • Rajesh Vashist, CEO & Chairman of the Board, SiTime

Woman of the Year

  • Tianyue Yu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Q3D Sensing, Inc.

View on website here.

In addition to the Best of Sensors Award winners, honorees from the Fierce Sensors 40 Under 40 Program were celebrated on stage. View all 40 Under 40 Honorees here. Plus, the 2026 Rising Stars were also celebrated. View the Rising Stars here.

Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Faceboo, LinkedI, X, and TikTok.

About Sensors Converge
Sensors Converge (), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at .

About Questex
Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Charlene Soucy
Sensors Converge
...


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