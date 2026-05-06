Spain Says Hantavirus Ship Evacuees Awaiting Replacement Aircraft In Canary Islands

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, May 7 (IANS) Two suspected hantavirus patients evacuated from the cruise ship MV Hondius remained aboard a grounded air ambulance in Spain's Canary Islands while awaiting a replacement aircraft following a technical malfunction, Spain's Health Ministry said.

The aircraft had departed from Cape Verde and was originally expected to refuel in the western Moroccan city of Marrakesh en route to Amsterdam. However, according to Spanish media reports, Moroccan authorities did not authorise the landing.

"During the refuelling stop, the plane's doctor reported a failure in the patient's electrical support system," Spain's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that both patients, including the ship's doctor, remained aboard the aircraft with electrical support provided by the airport while awaiting a replacement plane, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The patients do not pose a risk to public health and will remain on the tarmac until the situation is resolved," the ministry added.

The evacuation operation is part of the international response to a hantavirus outbreak linked to the Dutch-operated cruise ship MV Hondius.

Earlier on Tuesday, Spain announced that it will receive the hantavirus-linked vessel MV Hondius in the Canary Islands in accordance with international law and the spirit of humanitarianism, the Spanish Health Ministry said in a statement on social media.

According to the statement posted on Tuesday (local time), the World Health Organization (WHO), in coordination with the European Union, has requested the Spanish government to receive the vessel currently located near Cape Verde, where hantavirus infection cases were detected during its voyage.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the situation on board to determine which individuals require urgent evacuation in Cape Verde. The remaining passengers and crew will continue to the Canary Islands, with arrival expected within three to four days.