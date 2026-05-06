Brussels Just Opened Its Critical-Raw-Materials Door To A Greenland Palladium-Gold-Platinum Project - And The Company Behind It Trades On The Nasdaq

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) and its 80%-owned Greenland subsidiary Major Precious Greenland A/S have been admitted to the European Raw Materials Alliance - the European Commission's central industrial mechanism for translating critical-minerals policy into financed reality. The asset on the other side of that door is one of the largest undeveloped palladium-gold-platinum deposits on Earth, sitting inside what the Company is positioning as a North Atlantic critical-minerals corridor that links Greenland geology to Iceland's geothermal industrial base. The next chapter starts at the EIT RawMaterials Summit in Brussels in three weeks.

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - There is a moment in the development of every strategic mining project at which it stops being a stand-alone story and becomes part of a system. The metallurgy reports start landing on procurement desks at OEMs. The processing concept gets reviewed alongside others under a regional infrastructure framework. The deposit appears in the same conversations as the buyers, the financiers, and the policymakers who will eventually determine whether it gets built.

For Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), that moment arrived on April 22, 2026.

The Company is now inside the European Union's central industrial alliance for critical raw materials.

Greenland Mines and its 80%-owned Greenland subsidiary Major Precious Greenland A/S have been admitted as members of the European Raw Materials Alliance (“ERMA”) - the industry-driven alliance established by the European Commission to secure reliable, sustainable access to critical and strategic raw materials for Europe's industrial ecosystems. ERMA is managed by EIT RawMaterials. Its membership has grown to over 450 industrial, technology, financial, and policy stakeholders across the raw-materials value chain. Over 100 investment cases are currently under active evaluation. It is the structured forum in which European critical-minerals policy meets the projects that intend to feed it.

The asset that just walked into that forum is not an exploration concept.

Skaergaard is described by the Company as one of the largest undeveloped palladium, gold, and platinum deposits in the world. The project hosts a 2022 NI 43-101 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 25.4 million ounces palladium-equivalent and 23.5 million ounces gold-equivalent, with a gross undiscounted in-situ resource value of approximately $68 billion based on February 2026 metal prices. The technical report supporting the resource estimate was prepared by SLR Consulting and is dated November 22, 2022. The standard NI 43-101 qualifiers apply - Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability, and no PEA, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has yet been completed - but the resource numbers themselves stand.

The metals matter as much as the size.

Palladium spot is currently sitting at approximately $1,545 per ounce, up roughly 65% over the past 12 months. Platinum is trading near $2,000 per ounce. Gold is at approximately $4,628 per ounce. The platinum market is in its third consecutive year of structural deficit. Above-ground platinum stocks have reportedly fallen to less than five months of demand cover. The substitution of palladium for platinum in catalytic converters is forecast by the World Platinum Investment Council to peak at over 870,000 ounces in 2025, providing a structural tailwind for projects that carry exposure to both metals. Western policymakers - in Brussels, Washington, and London - have explicitly identified concentration risk in critical-minerals supply chains as a strategic vulnerability that has to be addressed. PGMs sit squarely inside that conversation.

ERMA is not a designation. It is plumbing.

ERMA membership is not a Critical Raw Materials Act Strategic Project designation - those are decided by the European Commission through a separate formal application process. ERMA is the alliance, the network, the investment pipeline. It is the structured platform inside which OEMs in the automotive, energy, defense, and aerospace sectors meet upstream raw-materials suppliers; inside which strategic partnerships, offtake frameworks, and co-investment concepts get sketched out; inside which European Investment Bank participation becomes possible. The ERMA admission, in plain operational terms, is the institutional door opening.

The Company has stated three concrete uses for that door.

First, direct engagement with European industrial users in sectors where PGMs and other Skaergaard metals play key roles - automotive catalysts, hydrogen fuel cells, defense electronics, aerospace high-temperature alloys, advanced manufacturing. These are the OEMs that will eventually consume Skaergaard's output. ERMA is where those conversations happen in a structured way.

Second, exploration of strategic partnerships, offtake frameworks, and co-investment concepts to advance and de-risk Skaergaard. The single most important word inside that sentence, for a development-stage mining project, is“offtake.” Long-term commitments from end-users to purchase a portion of future production are the financing-grade signal that turns a resource estimate into a buildable mine.

Third, contribution to broader policy discussion on how Greenland and the wider North Atlantic region can support Europe's critical-raw-materials and climate objectives. This is the seat at the table.

There is a reason the timing matters.

Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines Ltd., will participate in the EIT RawMaterials Summit 2026 in Brussels on 19–21 May 2026. The Summit, organized by EIT RawMaterials (which also manages ERMA), is the flagship EU public-private forum where stakeholders from across the raw and advanced materials value chain - from lab to plant and from policy to procurement - meet to translate EU priorities into concrete action on domestic extraction, processing, recycling, and strategic partnerships.

Greenland Mines has stated that it intends to use both the Summit and its newly-confirmed ERMA membership to present the Skaergaard Project, and the North Atlantic processing concept that increasingly underpins it, to European industrial, financial, and policy stakeholders.

In Stensgaard's framing:“Joining the European Raw Materials Alliance with both Greenland Mines and Major Precious Greenland A/S is an important step in positioning Skaergaard where it belongs: at the heart of the European, North American, and transatlantic discussion on secure, low-carbon critical-raw-materials supply.”

The North Atlantic critical-minerals corridor.

What makes Greenland Mines' ERMA admission particularly notable is that it does not arrive in isolation. It is the third in a sequence of structural moves that the Company has executed over recent months - moves that, taken together, sketch the architecture of a North Atlantic critical-minerals corridor.

The first was the engagement of GTK Mintec for a comprehensive metallurgical and processing flow program at Skaergaard. The second was the LOI to evaluate a brownfield downstream Icelandic industrial processing site - a low-carbon, geothermal-powered downstream processing pathway. The third, announced today, is ERMA membership.

Combined: a large multi-metal resource base in Greenland; a potential low-carbon processing hub in Iceland; participation in ERMA's EU-centred industrial ecosystem. That is the corridor. It is a Western-aligned, NATO-jurisdiction, low-carbon supply chain that links world-class geology to a buyer base that has explicitly identified its dependence on non-allied sources as a strategic vulnerability.

In parallel, Greenland Mines has disclosed that it is also in early dialogues with stakeholders in the United States, Canada, Iceland, and Greenland regarding Skaergaard's potential role in secure, resilient transatlantic critical-minerals supply chains.

The U.S. policy-backed precedent.

For U.S. investors looking at Greenland Mines, the closest available reference point for what U.S.-policy-backed critical-minerals infrastructure looks like is Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC ) at Thacker Pass. Lithium Americas owns the largest known measured lithium resource in the world at Thacker Pass in Humboldt County, Nevada, in joint venture with General Motors Holdings LLC, who holds a 38% interest acquired for $625 million in total committed cash and letters of credit alongside a long-term lithium offtake agreement. The project is being financed in part through a $2.26 billion U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan - closed in October 2024, with a first $435 million advance in October 2025 and a second $432 million advance on February 24, 2026.

In January 2026, the DOE took warrants for a 5% equity stake in Lithium Americas at a $0.01-per-share exercise price, plus warrants for a 5% non-voting economic stake in the Thacker Pass joint venture itself. In effect, the U.S. government has formally embedded itself into the equity structure of one of the most strategically important critical-minerals projects in North America. Phase 1 construction is underway. The project is targeted for first lithium carbonate production in 2027.

Lithium Americas is not a peer to Greenland Mines on metals exposure - Thacker Pass is a lithium project, Skaergaard is a PGM-plus-gold project. But Lithium Americas is the reference data point on the U.S. side of the Atlantic for what happens when a development-stage critical-minerals project gets institutionally embedded into Western government and OEM supply-chain architecture. The structure looks like this: direct government financing, government equity participation, blue-chip OEM joint venture and offtake, dedicated processing infrastructure. The asset gets re-rated as financing risk falls.

What Greenland Mines is now in a position to pursue, on the European side of the Atlantic - through ERMA, through the Brussels Summit, through the parallel transatlantic dialogues the Company has disclosed - is the structural equivalent. Not lithium-specific; not U.S. DOE-specific; but the same architectural template applied to Western-aligned PGMs and gold inside an EU-engaged jurisdiction.

The Nasdaq listing matters.

One detail worth pausing on: Greenland Mines is a U.S.-registered, Nasdaq-listed company. The asset sits in Greenland. The processing pathway being scoped runs through Iceland. The ERMA membership embeds the project in EU industrial infrastructure. But the equity is accessible to U.S. institutional and retail capital through a standard Nasdaq listing.

In a critical-minerals universe where many of the most strategic Western-aligned projects sit on overseas exchanges with limited U.S. trading liquidity, that listing structure is a feature, not a footnote. It means that as the institutional embedding deepens - as the Brussels Summit conversations unfold, as the Icelandic processing concept advances, as the parallel North American dialogues progress - U.S. investors have direct access to the equity through which that progress would be expressed.

What's next.

The execution calendar is now visible. ERMA membership is in place. The Brussels Summit lands in three weeks. The metallurgical work at GTK Mintec continues. The Icelandic processing LOI advances. The parallel U.S., Canadian, Greenlandic, and Icelandic stakeholder dialogues continue. The 2026 field season at Skaergaard approaches.

For an investor looking at the Western critical-minerals landscape and asking which Nasdaq-listed development-stage names have the clearest institutional pathway, the structural foundation, and the resource scale to matter - Greenland Mines just made that question meaningfully easier to answer.

For more information on Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), visit.

Article Source:

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

...

(604) 265-2873

--------------------

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group Inc. (“MIQ”). This article is being distributed by on behalf of MIQ. MIQ has been paid a fee for Greenland Mines Ltd. advertising and digital media from Creative Digital Marketing Group (“CDMG”). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Greenland Mines Ltd., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ does not own any shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, we have been paid for by CDMG, and we may own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management team of Greenland Mines Ltd. and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstance and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this publication were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The gross undiscounted in-situ metal values expressed herein are illustrative calculations using February 2026 metal prices and do not account for mining recoveries, metallurgical losses, capital costs, operating costs, royalties, taxes, permitting requirements, or any other technical or economic factors. These values are not indicative of future revenue, project economics or net present value. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in filings made with the SEC by Greenland Mines Ltd. from time to time, which may be found on the SEC's website at