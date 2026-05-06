Immutrin Appoints Leading Cardiovascular Drug Development Expert Dr. Robert Blaustein As Chief Medical Officer And Establishes US Subsidiary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Edgewise and Merck leader brings more than 15 years' experience to guide Immutrin's clinical strategy as the Company advances towards first-in-human studies



Cambridge, UK, 6 th May 2026

Immutrin Ltd, (“Immutrin” or“the Company”) a biotechnology company developing next generation antibody therapy to reverse amyloidosis, today announces the appointment of Dr Robert Blaustein, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). The Company also announces the establishment of its US subsidiary.

Robert brings extensive experience in cardiovascular clinical research and drug development, with a proven track record of advancing innovative therapeutics from early development through regulatory filing and approval. He will build out Immutrin's clinical team and lead the Company's clinical development and regulatory strategy as it advances towards first-in-human studies.

“Appointing our Chief Medical Officer marks a pivotal milestone for Immutrin as we evolve into a clinical-stage organization,” said Mihriban Tuna, Chief Executive Officer at Immutrin.“Robert's deep expertise in cardiovascular medicine and proven leadership in clinical development will be instrumental as we advance our lead asset towards first-in-human studies.”

Prior to joining Immutrin, Robert served as Chief Development Officer at Edgewise Therapeutics, where he led development of the novel cardiac sarcomere modulator EDG-7500 and oversaw the company's broader cardiovascular clinical stage pipeline. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 15 years at Merck, where he led late-stage development programs in atherosclerosis and heart failure. Notably, he led the vericiguat development team through the successful completion of the Phase 3 VICTORIA heart failure trial, as well as the subsequent regulatory filing and global approval of vericiguat for patients with worsening heart failure, in collaboration with Bayer.

Robert earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics from Wesleyan University. He completed his MD/PhD training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, medical residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and cardiology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital. Following, an HHMI postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Biochemistry at Brandeis University, he then served on the faculty at Tufts Medical Center before transitioning to industry with Merck.

“I am excited to join Immutrin at such an important stage of its journey,” said Dr. Blaustein, Chief Medical Office at Immutrin.“While current therapies for amyloidosis can slow disease progression, they do not remove existing amyloid deposits. The Company's novel antibody approach, designed to selectively target and clear deposited amyloid, offers a promising strategy to address the underlying pathology. I look forward to advancing this innovative therapy into clinical development.”

In parallel with this leadership appointment, Immutrin has established a US subsidiary, Immutrin US Inc., to support planned clinical activities in North America.

ENDS





About Immutrin



Immutrin is a biotechnology company developing the next generation antibody therapy to deplete systemic amyloid deposits and reverse amyloidosis. The Company's lead asset is being developed for the treatment of ATTR cardiomyopathy, a serious and progressive form of amyloidosis. Immutrin's antibody is a potential best-in-class therapy, with a unique mechanism of action designed to selectively and exclusively remove established amyloid fibrils.

Immutrin was co-founded by Cambridge Innovation Capital, academic founders Professor Sir Mark Pepys, FRS; Nobel Laureate Sir Gregory Winter, FRS; and Professor Daniel Christ and is built on decades of scientific and clinical leadership in amyloidosis combined with groundbreaking antibody expertise in drug development. Immutrin is led by an experienced management team and supported by other leading global investors including Frazier Life Sciences, F-Prime, Qiming Venture Partners and SR One.

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