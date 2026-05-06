K'taka Speaker Khader Assures Early Oath For BJP MLA Jeevaraj, Denies Delay In Sringeri Recount Row

MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 6 (IANS) Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker, U.T. Khader, on Wednesday responded to the controversy surrounding the Sringeri recount and allegations of delay in administering the oath to BJP MLA D.N. Jeevaraj, stating that the process would be completed soon in accordance with constitutional provisions.

It can be noted that the Sringeri recount row escalated on Tuesday, with a Karnataka BJP delegation meeting Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitting a complaint against Speaker U.T. Khader for delaying the administration of the oath to Jeevaraj. The BJP leaders urged the Governor to administer the oath himself.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, Khader said he would administer the oath to the victorious candidate at the earliest and would inform Jeevaraj accordingly.

He also revealed that Governor Gehlot had spoken to him over the phone regarding the matter.“There is no fault of the Governor in this issue. Based on the inputs provided to him, he will seek clarifications. I have already explained the situation,” Khader said.

Dismissing allegations of intentional delay, the Speaker asserted that there was no such intention and that he would act strictly in line with the Constitution and established rules.“It is a matter that requires proper discussion. I will administer the oath, and there is no delay as such,” he added.

Khader cautioned against statements that could cast doubts on constitutional positions, saying such remarks would not strengthen democratic and parliamentary systems.“Creating confusion about constitutional offices is not good for democracy,” he noted indirectly referring to criticism against him by the BJP.

Responding to criticism over alleged unresponsiveness, Khader explained that the application for oath-taking had been submitted in the morning with a request for immediate action.“They should at least give 24 hours' time. If an application is submitted in the morning, how is it possible to administer the oath by evening?” he questioned.

He emphasised the need for due diligence, including legal consultation, given the complexity of the situation. Referring to the sequence of events, Khader pointed out that Congress candidate T. D. Rajegowda was earlier administered the oath after being declared the winner, while Jeevaraj later approached the court, leading to a recount ordered by the High Court in which he emerged victorious.

“Tomorrow, if there is another development and the results change again, how should we proceed? Will the MLA's position be automatically suspended? These issues are interconnected and require careful consideration,” Khader said.

On the matter being taken to court, the Speaker said it did not concern him directly.“It is up to the government, Opposition, candidates, and the judiciary. My responsibility is to discharge my duties in accordance with the Constitution, democratic principles, and rules,” he stated.

He reiterated that unnecessary doubts and confusion over constitutional processes should be avoided, stressing that there should be no scope for discussions that undermine trust in constitutional institutions.

It may be recalled that the process of reverification and recounting of postal ballots in the Sringeri Assembly constituency from the 2023 elections was conducted last week on the orders of the Karnataka High Court. BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj was subsequently declared the winner by the Election Commission, defeating sitting Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda.