Who Was RB Choudary? Filmmaker Who Helped Shape Thalapathy Vijay's Rise To Stardom

RB Choudary, a veteran producer and the creator of Super Good Films, was one of Tamil cinema's most important directors. He supported films such as Poove Unakkaga and Thirupaachi, which helped shape Vijay's rise to stardom.

RB Choudary was not just a successful producer in Tamil films. Over time, he established himself as one of the industry's most reliable brands, promoting pictures that combined emotion, entertainment, and economic success. His untimely death in a horrific vehicle accident in Jodhpur on May 5 has stunned the cinema community.

Ratanlal Bhagchand Choudary was born in Rajasthan and did not immediately enter the film industry. Choudary, 79, was already a successful businessman before entering the film industry. He worked in jewellery, iron production, and export industries before discovering his niche in the film industry. That move altered Tamil film in more ways than one.

Over time, Super Good Films became connected with a number of renowned commercial performers. Choudary supported films like as Cheran Pandiyan, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Love Today, Suryavamsam, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Nee Varuvai Ena, and Thirupaachi. Many of these films resonated powerfully with family audiences and were defining pictures for the performers involved. His career spanned over four decades.

His projects also had a significant impact on careers. Nattamai contributed to R Sarathkumar's image as a populist hero, whereas Poove Unakkaga was a watershed moment in Vijay's meteoric climb to fame. Later, Thirupaachi reinforced Vijay's position as a commercial heroamong audiences.

Apart from creating successful films, Choudary was recognised for providing opportunities to newbies. At a time when the business was wary of new talent, he continued to introduce new directors and professionals. His productions launched the careers of nearly 44 filmmakers. Directors such as Vikraman, KS Ravikumar, Lingusamy, Perarasu, Ezhil, Sasi, and Raja Kumar all began their careers with his assistance. Many of them eventually rose to prominence in Tamil film.

Even in recent years, Choudary has remained engaged in movies. His production banner continues to support films such as Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, as well as projects like Magudam. He was also supposedly prepping for his 100th project, which has yet to be completed.

Beyond cinema, Choudary was very close to his family. His sons, Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, became actors in Tamil film and remained affiliated with Super Good Films. The production house and the legacy he established will continue to operate in the industry via them.