'Nari Shakti Stood United Against Fear': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta After BJP's Bengal Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday attributed the sweeping victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal to the "courage and unity" of women voters, saying their participation had strengthened democracy in the state.

Speaking after offering prayers at the Kali Bari Temple in CR Park, the Chief Minister said,“It is the blessing of Maa Kali and her divine power that enabled the women of Bengal, the Nari Shakti, to stand united against terror and fear and to be able to cast their votes. This time, voting has given a win to democracy, and this win will brighten the future of West Bengal.”

She further took a swipe at opposition parties, adding,“The parties that denied the Women's Reservation Bill are now facing loss and backlash, whether it is M.K. Stalin or Mamata Banerjee.”

Meanwhile, Gupta offered prayers at the temple and sought blessings following the electoral outcome in West Bengal.

Her remarks come amid a major political shift in the state, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the government with a decisive mandate, ending the long-standing rule of the All India Trinamool Congress.

According to the Election Commission data, results were declared for 293 out of the 294 Assembly constituencies, with repolling scheduled in one seat. The BJP secured a commanding 206 seats, well above the two-thirds majority mark of 196 in the 294-member Assembly.

The Trinamool Congress finished with 81 seats, while the Congress managed two seats and the CPI(M) secured one. The All India Secular Front (AISF) and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) won one and two seats, respectively.

In terms of vote share, the BJP garnered 46 per cent of the total votes polled, followed by the Trinamool Congress at 41 per cent. The Left Front secured 4 per cent, the Congress 3 per cent, and others accounted for 6 per cent.

The Trinamool Congress also failed to win any seats in several districts, including Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Bankura and Purulia, and was defeated in all tribal- and Matua-dominated constituencies, marking a significant electoral setback for the party.