Qatar Strongly Condemns Renewed Iranian Missile, Drone Attacks On UAE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the renewed Iranian attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the sisterly United Arab Emirates using missiles and drones, which resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Qatar considers these attacks a blatant violation of the UAE's sovereignty and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

The Ministry also expressed Qatar's wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured.