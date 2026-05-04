MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Precision Peptide Company Grants RSUs and Stock Options and Settles Debt

May 04, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, announces the grant of restricted share units (the " RSUs ") and incentive stock options (the " Options ") pursuant to the Company's omnibus share incentive plan, as well as the issuance of common shares to settle outstanding indebtedness owed to a creditor of the Company.

RSU Grant

The Company has granted a total of 600,000 RSUs to certain director of the Company. Of the RSUs granted, 300,000 RSUs will vest on June 15, 2026 and 300,000 RSUs will vest on January 15, 2027. All RSUs are subject to the terms of the Plan and applicable securities laws.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted a total of 1,100,000 Options to certain directors, officers and/or consultants of the Company. Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant. All Options are subject to the terms of the Plan and applicable securities laws.

The Company notes that it has elected not to proceed with the issuance of the options announced in its April 16, 2026 news release and that the issuance disclosed above is in lieu of the April 16, 2026 proposed option grants.

Shares for Debt

The Company has agreed to settle outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $125,000, representing a cash bonus owing to the CEO of the Company, through the issuance of 300,000 common shares at a deemed price of approximately $0.42 per share. All shares issued pursuant to the shares-for-debt settlement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The debt settlement constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transaction (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on the exemption from valuation requirement and minority approval pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the participation by an insider of the Company in the debt settlement does not represent more than 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit:

Company Contact

Pratap Sandhu

CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

...

+1 (604) 765-8069

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the shares-for-debt transactions; the issuance of common shares in settlement of outstanding indebtedness; the grant of stock options and restricted share units; the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange; and the Company's business prospects, future plans and strategies.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain material assumptions and expectations of management, including, without limitation: that the Company will be able to complete the shares-for-debt transactions on the terms described herein; that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals; and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as at the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the shares-for-debt transactions or option grants may not be completed as currently contemplated or at all; the risk that required approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; and changes in general economic, market or business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







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Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.