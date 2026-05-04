Crowntv Rolls Out Samsung 4K Displays Across Janie And Jack Stores In The US And London

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Wave of a Multi-Year, Multi-Format Retail Digitalization

CrownTV has installed over a dozen Samsung commercial 4K displays across five Janie and Jack locations - Brookfield Place, Garden State Plaza, Barton Creek, London, and the Milan showroom - as the first wave of a multi-year program to modernize the brand's physical footprint. Every display is centrally managed on the CrownTV cloud CMS, with more stores scheduled through 2026 and beyond.

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrownTV Over a dozen Samsung QMC and OH series displays have already been installed across the five sites, bringing in-store creative to life with crisp 4K resolution. CrownTV delivered the program end-to-end - hardware specification, on-site installation, and day-to-day content management on its proprietary cloud-based Content Management System (CMS). Additional stores are scheduled through 2026 and beyond, covering both retrofits of existing flagships and installations in new store openings. The Results So Far Early in the program, Janie and Jack is seeing gains across customer experience, operational efficiency, and brand consistency. Campaign turnaround has compressed from weeks to minutes. Local team workload has dropped - no more physical swaps or local intervention for signage rotations. And the same brand moment now lands in every location, regardless of footprint, format, or country. The whole crown TV experience in our stores allows us to showcase multiple images, complete looks and lean into the lifestyle experience of the Janie and Jack customer. It also gives us instant activation to on-the-fly promotions, product highlights, and special events in the store. - John Walton, Janie and Jack What's Next The first wave is the foundation. With the hardware standard set, the CrownTV CMS deployed across the fleet, and the playbook proven across US retail, UK retail, and an Italian showroom, CrownTV and Janie and Jack are already scoping the next group of stores - plus expanded content formats and deeper integration between the signage network and the brand's broader digital ecosystem. Partnerships Powering the Program Janie and Jack trusted us with a multi-year program - retrofitting existing stores and outfitting new ones - and that's exactly the kind of partnership CrownTV is built for. Pair it with Samsung hardware we trust across every deployment, and you have what CrownTV does best: one great brand partner, one great hardware partner, and one team running the program end-to-end, from New York to Milan. - Estelle Bensoussan, CEO, CrownTV CrownTV is a Samsung digital signage partner. Samsung's commercial display portfolio - the QMC Series 4K UHD line and the OM Series of high-brightness window-facing displays - is CrownTV's preferred hardware standard across its retail programs, chosen for brightness, color accuracy, slim design, anti-glare performance, and 24/7 commercial-grade reliability. The Janie and Jack program is one of several specialty-retail engagements CrownTV is running on Samsung hardware and the CrownTV CMS. “Janie and Jack's rollout reflects how leading retailers are reimagining the in-store experience as a dynamic, connected extension of their brand. Through our work with CrownTV, Samsung's commercial display portfolio delivers the visual impact, seamless content deployment, and operational reliability needed to support digitalization on a global scale. Together, we are empowering retailers to captivate shoppers and bring campaigns to life across locations.” - Christopher Kwon, Head of Smart Signage Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America

About CrownTV CrownTV is a leader in digital signage and retail digital experience, with 13 years helping brands bring their physical spaces to life. The company delivers complete digital signage solutions - all in one turnkey platform: commercial-grade 4K displays, high-brightness window screens, LED video walls, nationwide installation with licensed and insured technicians, and easy digital signage cloud software that puts every screen, in every location, under one dashboard. The CrownTV CMS handles content scheduling, dayparting, and 24/7 remote device management - scaling from single-store setups to enterprise multi-site programs without added complexity. One team, one platform, one phone number. Trusted by brands including Victoria's Secret, TravisMatthew, Cole Haan, Bonobos, L'Occitane en Provence, Invicta Watches, and TLD. About Janie and Jack Janie and Jack is a premier children's clothing brand known for timeless, beautifully crafted apparel for babies and kids. With flagship stores across the United States and LondonJanie and Jack brings considered design and retail hospitality to every market it serves. About Samsung Electronics America Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States-investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we're creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit. For the latest news, visit. Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: CONTACT: Media Contact Alex Taylor, Director of Marketing CrownTV...

