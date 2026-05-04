Credfin, Inc. Launches“Fund Your Freedom” Initiative To Celebrate America's 250Th Anniversary
|“This is the Golden Age of American business, and we want every entrepreneur in this country to have a seat at the table. The 'Fund Your Freedom' campaign is our way of honoring 250 years of the American Dream-and making sure the next 250 years belong to the builders.”
|- Ray A. Smith (“The Empire Ignitor”), Founder & CEO, CredFin, Inc.
As part of the campaign, CredFin, Inc. is offering free access to its 60-minute Business Fundability Workshop at CredFin, where business owners learn how lenders evaluate their creditworthiness-and what steps they can take today to dramatically improve their funding odds.
The“Fundability Fix” system integrates data from Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business-the same three bureaus lenders rely on-so business owners can see exactly what lenders see, and fix it before they apply. CredFin, Inc. then matches clients to the most appropriate lenders from its network of funding sources nationwide.
Small business owners interested in the“Fund Your Freedom” initiative can register for the free workshop at.
ABOUT CREDFIN, INC.
CredFin, Inc. is a national business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered at 1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. Founded by Ray A. Smith (“The Empire Ignitor”), CredFin, Inc. helps small business owners across America fix their fundability using data from Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business-the same sources lenders use-then matches them with the right funding sources from a network of lenders nationwide.
For more information, visit.
MEDIA CONTACT
CredFin, Inc.
1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800
Miami, FL 33131
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment