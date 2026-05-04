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Ethiopia Doubles Power Generation Capacity in Less Than Decade
(MENAFN) Ethiopia has significantly expanded its electricity generation capacity over the past seven years, more than doubling output as part of a broader push in the energy sector, according to reports citing the Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP).
The country’s installed power capacity has risen from 4,462 megawatts to 9,752 megawatts in less than a decade, with officials describing Ethiopia as a leading renewable energy hub in Africa.
EEP Communication Director Moges Mekonnen said national electricity access has also increased in recent years, growing from 44% to around 54%, supported by ongoing infrastructure expansion efforts.
He added that the national power grid now includes more than 21,000 kilometers of transmission lines, allowing electricity to reach a wider portion of the population across the country.
Officials described the progress as a major milestone in Ethiopia’s energy development, noting that the country continues to rely almost entirely on renewable energy sources, with nearly all electricity generated from hydropower, wind, solar, and geothermal facilities.
The country’s installed power capacity has risen from 4,462 megawatts to 9,752 megawatts in less than a decade, with officials describing Ethiopia as a leading renewable energy hub in Africa.
EEP Communication Director Moges Mekonnen said national electricity access has also increased in recent years, growing from 44% to around 54%, supported by ongoing infrastructure expansion efforts.
He added that the national power grid now includes more than 21,000 kilometers of transmission lines, allowing electricity to reach a wider portion of the population across the country.
Officials described the progress as a major milestone in Ethiopia’s energy development, noting that the country continues to rely almost entirely on renewable energy sources, with nearly all electricity generated from hydropower, wind, solar, and geothermal facilities.
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