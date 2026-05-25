Amir Provides Amiri Grant Covering Hajj Expenses For 180 Syrian Pilgrims

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani provided an Amiri grant to cover the Hajj expenses for 180 pilgrims from the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic for the year 1447 AH/2026 AD.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Damascus stated that "this step reflects the depth of brotherly relations and close cooperation between the two countries, and stands as an extension of the approach of support and solidarity that unites the two brotherly peoples. We ask Allah Almighty to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims, and to permanently bestow the blessing of security and brotherhood upon both brotherly countries."