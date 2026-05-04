BJP Leaders Hail 'End Of Appeasement Politics' As Party Leads In West Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As the BJP surged ahead in the West Bengal Assembly election results, party leaders on Monday claimed that the outcome reflected a decisive shift in public sentiment, signalling the end of "appeasement politics" and the rise of nationalism-driven governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to the early trends, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said celebrations were not limited to Delhi but were visible across the country, including West Bengal.

"The celebrations that are taking place here are happening across the country and in West Bengal as well. The message is clear that the politics of appeasement, followed by Mamata Banerjee, has come to an end. And the politics of nationalism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi practices has been held in high regard by the people," Bhatia told IANS.

Highlighting the role of women voters, he added that the electorate, particularly women, had delivered a "decisive blow" through their votes. He referred to past political differences over women's reservation, saying, "Recall the time when the Prime Minister was making efforts to ensure reservation for women, and Mamata voted against that bill. Today, the people of Bengal, especially women, have responded strongly."

Bhatia further remarked that while such political shifts may take time, their impact is "deep and serious" when they occur.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Ajay Alok made a broader political assertion, stating, "Mamata is gone, (Gaurav) Gogoi is gone, Stalin is gone - now only Modi's nationalism will prevail in India," indicating the party's confidence in expanding its ideological footprint beyond West Bengal.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh described the day as "special" for party workers nationwide, claiming that the party was on track to form its first government in West Bengal.

"Today is a special day for party workers across the country as, for the first time, a BJP government is going to be formed in West Bengal," Singh said.

He credited the party's performance to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and asserted that the mandate would pave the way for a "double-engine government" in the state.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, the people of Bengal have given full support. Now a double-engine government will be formed in Bengal, and development will accelerate rapidly," he said.

Singh also criticised the incumbent state government, alleging that people in West Bengal had been "distressed and living in fear," and claiming there was a "jungle raj" where central schemes were not properly implemented, and corruption was widespread.

"The people have shown that just as the entire country is moving with PM Modi, Bengal too has extended strong support to him," he added.

As counting continued, BJP leaders remained optimistic that the early leads would translate into a historic victory, potentially marking a significant political shift in West Bengal's electoral landscape.