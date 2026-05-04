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‘Immortal Regiment’ Commemoration Held in Washington to Honor WWII Veterans
(MENAFN) A commemorative “Immortal Regiment” march was held in Washington, D.C., with several hundred participants gathering to honor those who fought for the Soviet Union during the Second World War, according to reports from the Russian Embassy.
The event involved participants carrying portraits of relatives and wartime veterans, a practice that originated in 2012 in Tomsk, Russia. The concept was introduced as a way to continue honoring World War II veterans after their numbers declined, allowing families to march in their place with photographs.
Since then, the tradition has expanded beyond Russia and has been organized in various countries. It is typically observed on May 9, marking Victory Day in Russia, which commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany. In Washington, the event was held earlier than the official date, ahead of the 81st anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.
Participants reportedly marched past key landmarks in the U.S. capital, including the White House area, carrying portraits and red banners associated with Soviet wartime symbolism. The procession concluded near the World War II Memorial on the National Mall, where attendees laid flowers in remembrance.
Organizers and diplomats involved in the event described it as an effort to preserve historical memory and resist what they view as attempts to reinterpret or revise the history of the war.
Last year’s event in Washington was reportedly affected by tensions involving counter-demonstrations, though no disruptions were reported during this year’s march, according to organizers.
A similar commemorative gathering was also held in New York, where a smaller group assembled outside a Russian diplomatic mission to the United Nations.
Overall, the events were presented by organizers as part of broader efforts to maintain remembrance of World War II and its historical significance across different countries
The event involved participants carrying portraits of relatives and wartime veterans, a practice that originated in 2012 in Tomsk, Russia. The concept was introduced as a way to continue honoring World War II veterans after their numbers declined, allowing families to march in their place with photographs.
Since then, the tradition has expanded beyond Russia and has been organized in various countries. It is typically observed on May 9, marking Victory Day in Russia, which commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany. In Washington, the event was held earlier than the official date, ahead of the 81st anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.
Participants reportedly marched past key landmarks in the U.S. capital, including the White House area, carrying portraits and red banners associated with Soviet wartime symbolism. The procession concluded near the World War II Memorial on the National Mall, where attendees laid flowers in remembrance.
Organizers and diplomats involved in the event described it as an effort to preserve historical memory and resist what they view as attempts to reinterpret or revise the history of the war.
Last year’s event in Washington was reportedly affected by tensions involving counter-demonstrations, though no disruptions were reported during this year’s march, according to organizers.
A similar commemorative gathering was also held in New York, where a smaller group assembled outside a Russian diplomatic mission to the United Nations.
Overall, the events were presented by organizers as part of broader efforts to maintain remembrance of World War II and its historical significance across different countries
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