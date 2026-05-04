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Israel Forces Palestinians to Demolish Their Own Homes in East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Israeli municipal authorities compel several Palestinian residents in occupied East Jerusalem to carry out the demolition of their own properties, according to local officials and reports.
The Jerusalem Governorate says a Palestinian resident, Mohammad Abdul Raouf Abu Tir, is forced to demolish his home in the Umm Tuba village after authorities cite construction without a permit.
The house, built in 2014 and measuring around 100 square meters, shelters a family of nine, including parents, children, and grandparents, according to reports.
Officials also say Israeli authorities impose fines totaling 45,000 shekels, equivalent to roughly $12,000.
In a separate incident, two brothers are reportedly ordered to demolish their own commercial shops in the Bustan area of Silwan, located south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Separately, a Palestinian news agency reports that another resident in Sur Baher is instructed to evacuate his home ahead of a self-demolition order issued over claims of lacking a building permit, according to reports.
The Jerusalem Governorate says a Palestinian resident, Mohammad Abdul Raouf Abu Tir, is forced to demolish his home in the Umm Tuba village after authorities cite construction without a permit.
The house, built in 2014 and measuring around 100 square meters, shelters a family of nine, including parents, children, and grandparents, according to reports.
Officials also say Israeli authorities impose fines totaling 45,000 shekels, equivalent to roughly $12,000.
In a separate incident, two brothers are reportedly ordered to demolish their own commercial shops in the Bustan area of Silwan, located south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Separately, a Palestinian news agency reports that another resident in Sur Baher is instructed to evacuate his home ahead of a self-demolition order issued over claims of lacking a building permit, according to reports.
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