Is Janhvi Kapoor Marrying Shikhar Pahariya? Here's What Boney Kapoor Said

Rumours were flying that Janhvi and Shikhar would have a traditional wedding by September or October this year. The gossip even claimed the grand ceremony would be in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the same venue as the Ambani family's functions.

For the last few days, B-town has been buzzing with rumours. Everyone was saying that Janhvi Kapoor and her long-time boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, are getting married soon. The news spread like wildfire across the internet.

Yes, the reports claimed that Janhvi and Shikhar would tie the knot traditionally by the end of this year, in September or October. The gossip mills even said the grand wedding would happen in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the same place as the Ambani family's recent functions. This news created a huge stir among Janhvi's fans.

So what's the real story? When Janhvi's father, the famous producer Boney Kapoor, was asked about it, the truth came out. He completely dismissed the wedding rumours. 'No, there is no truth to this news. It's all just rumours,' he said, putting a full stop to all the speculation.

Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship isn't new. They were friends even before Janhvi entered the film industry. After a brief break, the couple got back together in recent years. From movie premieres to temple visits, Shikhar is always by Janhvi's side. He is also a regular at all Kapoor family functions, which shows how serious their relationship is.

In a recent podcast, Janhvi Kapoor spoke emotionally about her love for the first time. 'For me, love means feeling safe. I don't feel helpless when I'm with Shikhar. I can be like a small child in his presence. His love gives me the strength to be myself,' she shared, revealing how close their bond is.

While the wedding news turned out to be false for now, Janhvi is super busy with her career. The Bollywood actress is now looking towards South Indian cinema. She will be seen as the lead actress in 'Peddi', a Telugu action film starring Global Star Ram Charan. So, even though marriage can wait, Janhvi is busy making her mark in the film industry. But fans are still curious about when this couple will finally tie the knot!