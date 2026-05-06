Action Against Owners If Jcbs Rented Out For Victory Procession: Kolkata Police Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 6 (IANS) Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand on Wednesday said that JCBs cannot be used for victory processions and legal action will be taken against owners who rent them out.

The city police commissioner held a press conference in Lalbazar (city police headquarters) in central Kolkata in the afternoon after receiving reports of post-poll violence across the city.

He said that about 80 people have been arrested in connection with several incidents of post-poll violence, asserting that strict action will be taken against those indulging in such acts.

The police commissioner urged people to avoid rumours. He also said that police officers/personnel will face action in case of negligence in duty.

"The voting was peaceful and free from violence. Peace must be maintained. No one should listen to rumours," said the police commissioner.

On the other hand, he warned that immediate action would be taken against any kind of excessive or provocative activity.

According to him, no procession can be held with JCBs. Legal action will be taken against all the JCB owners who rent them out. He also clearly instructed that police permission should be taken before taking out victory processions.

Ajay Nand also advised reaching out to the police in case of any problem.

He informed that 65 companies of forces are still deployed in several sensitive areas. The police and the central forces will work together to suppress the violence. "About 80 people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism since the election results were announced," he said.

It is worth mentioning that the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were announced last Monday.

The BJP won massively for the first time in the state with the overwhelming support of the people.

The verdict ended the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress government. Sporadic incidents of unrest have taken place in the state since the results were announced.

Several complaints, like vandalism and beatings, have been filed with the police station. In Kolkata's New Market area, JCB was used to raze down a Trinamool Congress party office and a few shops. Under these circumstances, the police have issued a strong message to curb the post-poll violence.