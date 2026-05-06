Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' To Be Out On June 12

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is all set to return to the big screen with her next "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata". Adding to the hype, the makers announced on Wednesday that the project will reach the cinema halls on 12th June this year.

Set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" chronicles the extraordinary true story of the hospital staff - nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff, and administrative workers - who stood firm in the face of armed violence.

Talking about her next, Kangana shared,“We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter-it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity-of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action. I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments, and I'm excited for audiences to watch it on the big screen on 12th June.”

Director Manoj Tapadia added, "On June 12, audiences will witness a tense, emotional, and deeply human thriller. But at its core, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is about something much larger than terror-it is about the triumph of courage over fear, compassion over chaos, and sacrifice in the face of danger. It tells the story of ordinary people, especially women, who made extraordinary life-and-death choices when it mattered most. For me, this film is about honoring the unsung heroes who remind us that true bravery often comes from the most unexpected places."

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan in crucial roles, along with others.