BALFIN Group Signals Germany Expansion Through Austria Investments

Vienna, Austria - BALFIN Group has strengthened its position in Austria's real estate market with the acquisition of Nordbahnstrasse 50 in Vienna, a historic 16,000 m2 commercial property in Leopoldstadt and the former headquarters of ÖBB Infrastruktur. The transaction marks another step in the Group's long-term investment strategy in Austria while setting the stage for expansion into Germany.

Through its Austrian platform, BALFIN has already invested more than €100 million in residential and mixed-use developments across Vienna and leading tourist regions, with a medium-term target of €200 million. The acquisition follows the purchase of the Bundesbahndirektionsgebäude in central Vienna in 2025, reinforcing a clear trajectory toward landmark assets in prime locations.

The Group's roots in Austria remain central to its expansion strategy. Founded in Vienna in 1993 by entrepreneur Samir Mane as a trading business between Austria and Albania, BALFIN has evolved into a diversified investment group active across Europe and North America.

More than three decades later, Austria remains both the Group's legal and strategic home in Central Europe, and the platform from which it intends to deepen its presence in the wider DACH region.

BALFIN's track record in Austria, combined with its growing exposure to international markets, positions the Group as an increasingly relevant player for German investors and partners seeking experienced operators with cross-border capabilities.

Growing its footprint in two continents

Beyond Austria, BALFIN has built a diversified portfolio in several industries, including banking, real estate, retail, asset management, tourism, logistics, education, energy, and entertainment. Within the European Union, the Group operates in Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Croatia, alongside real estate investments in Canada and the United States.

In hospitality, BALFIN partnered with Accor to open the Green Coast Hotel MGallery Collection in 2025, marking the first MGallery-branded property in Albania. A five-star Marriott-branded hotel is currently under development at Vlora Marina, with D-Marin managing the marina component. These projects highlight the Group's ability to offer internationally branded hospitality assets, and this experience is of direct importance for its planned expansion into Germany.

The Group has also increased its visibility within the German-speaking investment community. In 2025, BALFIN participated as an exhibitor at EXPO REAL in Munich and presented selected projects at MIPIM Cannes in 2026.

Institutional partnerships support disciplined growth

BALFIN's expansion is underpinned by long-standing relationships with international financial institutions. These include a €40 million corporate loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) together with Intesa Sanpaolo for hospitality developments.

According to 2025 figures, BALFIN generates 45% of its revenues from international markets. The Group employs more than 5,500 people of 24 nationalities, invested €222 million in capital expenditure, and contributed €95.5 million in taxes. It serves more than 9.6 million customers annually through over 170 points of sale and is the market leader in the Western Balkans retail network.