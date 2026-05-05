Russian Drone Strikes Sports Facility In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone, with a hit recorded on the territory of a sports facility.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

Missile strike on Merefa: Death toll rises to seven, 14 injured remain in hospitals

As reported earlier, on the morning of May 4, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a service station in Merefa, Kharkiv region, killing seven people and injuring more than 30 others.