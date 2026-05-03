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Israeli Attacks in West Bank, East Jerusalem Kill One, Injure Several
(MENAFN) One Palestinian was killed and five others, including a child, were injured on Sunday during Israeli operations in Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank and in East Jerusalem, according to the Health Ministry.
As stated by reports, the ministry said that “26-year-old Nayef Firas Ziyad Samaro was killed, and four others were injured by live ammunition, during an Israeli military raid on the city of Nablus.”
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that 40 Palestinians experienced suffocation due to tear gas used during the raid in Nablus, with 10 individuals transferred to hospital for treatment.
According to reports, local sources said Israeli forces used tear gas and stun grenades against civilians, medical teams, and journalists during the operation, while also deploying foot patrols across multiple areas in the city center.
An official Palestinian news agency reported that Israeli forces entered the city, raided and searched several shops under heavy military presence, though no arrests were recorded.
In a separate incident in East Jerusalem, authorities said a 13-year-old child was injured after being beaten by Israeli forces in the northern part of the city. The child was taken to the Palestine Medical Complex, where his condition was described as “moderate.”
As stated by reports, the ministry said that “26-year-old Nayef Firas Ziyad Samaro was killed, and four others were injured by live ammunition, during an Israeli military raid on the city of Nablus.”
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that 40 Palestinians experienced suffocation due to tear gas used during the raid in Nablus, with 10 individuals transferred to hospital for treatment.
According to reports, local sources said Israeli forces used tear gas and stun grenades against civilians, medical teams, and journalists during the operation, while also deploying foot patrols across multiple areas in the city center.
An official Palestinian news agency reported that Israeli forces entered the city, raided and searched several shops under heavy military presence, though no arrests were recorded.
In a separate incident in East Jerusalem, authorities said a 13-year-old child was injured after being beaten by Israeli forces in the northern part of the city. The child was taken to the Palestine Medical Complex, where his condition was described as “moderate.”
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