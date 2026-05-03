Bitcoin Mining Equities Rise In 2026 As BTC Lags Behind

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Publicly traded Bitcoin miners have posted broad gains in 2026, with the sector's 10 largest stocks all trading in positive territory year-to-date. The rally spans roughly 5% to more than 85% for the top names, according to data compiled by Bitcoinminingstock. Even as Bitcoin and the wider crypto market faced a cautious backdrop, these miners have benefited from improving fundamentals in data-center operations and a shift toward artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

Among the leading performers, TeraWulf, Hut 8 Corp, and Riot Platforms have outpaced peers in 2026, delivering year-to-date gains around 85%, 67%, and 46%, respectively. Other significant movers include Core Scientific (~40%) and Applied Digital (~37%). By contrast, Bitdeer Technologies Group has trailed the pack with roughly a 5% rise, while American Bitcoin Corp.-the venture formed by Hut 8 and backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.-has slid about 29% on the year. The data underscores a stock market narrative where miners are rewarding investors despite a stubborn price environment for Bitcoin itself.

Bitcoin's price backdrop remains challenging. Bitcoin (BTC ) is down about 20% year-to-date, even after having climbed roughly 17% over the previous 30 days. This divergence-rising stock performance in a downbeat crypto price regime-reflects a broader market dynamic where miners are leveraging on-chain profitability and expanding business lines to offset core mining economics. Data on BTC pricing and year-to-date performance are tracked by CoinGecko, while the stock performance snapshot comes from Bitcoinminingstock.

For readers tracking the breadth of publicly traded mining exposure, the data set emphasizes how individual companies have differentiated themselves: those with sizable data-center footprints, scalable AI workloads, or diversified revenue streams have tended to outperform peers with more traditional, pure-play mining exposure. The following developments illustrate where the sector is headed and why investors are watching closely.

All of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners are positive for the year, with gains ranging from roughly 5% to 85%+ as of this year's mid-point. Top performers include TeraWulf (~85%), Hut 8 (~67%), and Riot Platforms (~46%), signaling a rotation toward operators expanding data-center capacity and AI infrastructure. Bitcoin's price remains stressed, down about 20% YTD, highlighting how stock performance has outpaced spot-market momentum in the mining sector. Industry players are diversifying into AI and HPC, with Riot reporting strong Q1 data-center revenue and Core Scientific planning a major AI-focused campus expansion in Texas. Strategic moves-such as HIVE 's AI and GPU deployments and MARA 's stake in Exaion-signal a broader pivot toward GPU-based workloads and enterprise AI services, potentially reshaping mining economics and asset utilization.

Key takeawaysMining stocks rise as AI and HPC become core bets

The rally among the biggest miners comes as several industry leaders push deeper into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Riot Platforms, for example, disclosed a first-quarter 2026 revenue of $167.2 million, with its data-center segment contributing $33.2 million. Management described the quarter as an inflection point, framing the company as transitioning toward a revenue-generating data-center operator rather than solely a Bitcoin miner. This shift signals a broader ambition to monetize large-scale hardware deployments beyond the block reward cycle.

Core Scientific has outlined plans to transform part of its Texas site into an AI-focused data-center campus with a capacity of up to 1.5 gigawatts, including about 1 gigawatt available for leasing. The company indicated that roughly 300 megawatts currently used for Bitcoin mining at the site could be repurposed to support AI and other high-demand workloads. The strategy mirrors a wider industry trend toward repurposing existing mining capacity for non-mining workloads as energy and hardware supply dynamics evolve.

HIVE Digital Technologies also highlighted the AI/HPC pivot, reporting a 219% year-over-year jump in quarterly revenue as it expanded its AI and HPC offerings. The company stated a $30 million contract to deploy Nvidia GPUs for enterprise AI cloud customers, reinforcing the idea that miners can monetize their expansive data-center footprints by serving AI workloads beyond traditional mining.

In another strategic move, MARA Holdings acquired a 64% stake in Exaion, a French AI data-center company, signaling deployment of capital into AI-specific infrastructure. This aligns with the sector's broader effort to diversify revenue streams through AI-focused data-center platforms rather than relying solely on Bitcoin mining as the primary cash-flow driver.

Industry observers also note a potential reallocation of long-term capital away from pure mining toward GPU-centric, AI-ready infrastructure. Bernstein's recent note pointed to IREN Limited-the largest publicly traded miner by market capitalization-as potentially pivoting away from Bitcoin mining to a more expansive AI-cloud business. If realized, such a shift would reflect a structural reorientation of capital toward AI-centric workloads and could have meaningful implications for mining stock valuations and future capacity utilization.

These moves illustrate a clear editorial theme: as Bitcoin's price remains under pressure, mining companies are seeking to optimize asset utilization by expanding into AI, HPC, and data-center services. The data-center angle offers potential resilience against Bitcoin price volatility, as enterprises pay for capacity on a pay-as-you-go basis, potentially smoothing cash flows for miners during cycles of lower block rewards.

What this means for investors and the sector

From an investor vantage point, the current pattern suggests a nuanced risk-reward in the mining space. Companies that can efficiently monetize their data-center assets through AI and HPC workloads may enjoy steadier revenue streams than those reliant on mining alone, particularly when Bitcoin's price sinks or remains range-bound. The market is already rewarding those capabilities, as demonstrated by the outsized stock gains at the top of the list and the notable performances of Riot, Core Scientific, and HIVE.

However, the pivot toward AI and GPU-based workloads introduces its own set of uncertainties. Demand for enterprise AI compute can be cyclical, and success hinges on securing long-term GPU supply arrangements, managing power costs at scale, and navigating competitive pressure from established AI cloud providers. Investors should watch how effectively these miners monetize AI deployments, the terms of data-center leases, and the pace at which repurposed mining capacity meets enterprise demand.

On the regulatory front, the sector's diversification into AI centers introduces new considerations around data-center siting, energy usage, and environmental impact-factors that could shape policy and permit timelines. In addition, the performance of AI-focused ventures may influence how capital allocators value traditional mining operations, especially if a sizable portion of cash flow is tied to non-mining services rather than block rewards.

Looking ahead, readers should monitor the progression of AI and HPC contracts across major miners, the extent of capacity reallocation from mining to AI workloads, and any notable partnerships or acquisitions that could broaden data-center ecosystems. The cryptocurrency market's price trajectory will continue to interact with these dynamics, but the evolving business models suggest a longer horizon where the relevance of scale, power efficiency, and data-center utilization becomes central to miner profitability.

For readers seeking a concise map of the original reporting and data points, the sector's performance data originates from Bitcoinminingstock's stock-data dataset, with Bitcoin price context drawn from CoinGecko's year-to-date metrics. Specific company updates and milestones are drawn from industry coverage and company disclosures, including Riot Platforms' Q1 revenue report, Core Scientific's Texas AI campus plan, HIVE Digital Technologies ' AI revenue growth and GPU contracts, MARA Holdings ' stake in Exaion, and Bernstein's assessment of IREN's potential pivot to AI/cloud services.

As the year unfolds, the critical question remains: can miners sustain a multiyear path toward AI-driven data centers while balancing the volatility inherent in crypto markets? What remains uncertain is how quickly AI-related workloads can scale across the sector, how supply chains for GPUs will respond, and whether these strategic pivots will translate into durable, diversified profit streams for investors.

Watch for further quarterly results and strategic updates from the biggest players as they refine their AI strategies, expand data-center footprints, and experiment with different revenue models beyond pure mining. The next few months could reveal whether the industry can translate AI-centric ambitions into steadier, long-term value creation.

Sources and related coverage: Bitcoinminingstock data on top mining stocks; Bitcoin pricing context from CoinGecko. Riot Platforms Q1 2026 revenue report; Core Scientific AI campus plans; HIVE Digital Technologies AI and GPU deployment contracts; MARA Holdings Exaion stake; Bernstein analysis on IREN pivot.

American Bitcoin Corp. is referenced in Hut 8's materials as part of its strategic partnership, but broader commentary and market impact should be interpreted in light of the company's performance and the evolving regulatory and operational landscape.

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