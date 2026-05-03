Trump Casts Doubt On Iran Proposal Despite Renewed Push To End Conflict

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) US President Donald Trump said he will review Iran's latest proposal to end the war but voiced strong scepticism over its prospects, signalling that significant differences remain despite renewed diplomatic efforts to contain the escalating regional conflict.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said he would examine Tehran's response but added,“I don't imagine it will be acceptable,” pointing to unresolved disputes over key issues including the Strait of Hormuz, maritime restrictions, and Iran's nuclear programme.

He also warned that US military strikes could resume, saying Iran had“not yet paid a big enough price,” while describing the US naval blockade of Iranian ports as“very nice,” underscoring Washington's continued reliance on military and economic pressure even as diplomacy continues.

Iran recently submitted a 14-point response via Pakistani mediators to a previous US proposal, outlining what it described as a practical roadmap to end the conflict within 30 days, rather than extending the current temporary ceasefire.

According to media reports, the proposal is structured in three phases. The first focuses on converting the truce into a comprehensive end to hostilities under international guarantees and mutual non-aggression commitments, including the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a phased easing of maritime restrictions on Iranian ports.

A second phase addresses the nuclear file, proposing a potential freeze on uranium enrichment for up to 15 years in return for gradual sanctions relief. The third phase envisages broader regional security dialogue involving Iran and neighbouring Arab states.

The proposal, however, rejects dismantling Iran's nuclear infrastructure or destroying its facilities, while suggesting alternatives for managing highly enriched uranium stockpiles, including export or dilution.

US and Iranian media reports indicate that Tehran is unwilling to discuss the long-term future of its nuclear programme until a permanent end to the conflict is secured, highlighting its focus on immediate security guarantees over broader strategic concessions.

While US outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, have described the proposal as showing some degree of flexibility, major disagreements persist over the reopening of Hormuz, the scope of sanctions relief, regional security guarantees, and the future of Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Iran has also stepped up diplomatic outreach, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi briefing German and Omani counterparts on Tehran's peace initiative. Iranian officials maintain that progress depends on addressing maritime restrictions and blockade measures in parallel with any political settlement.

Meanwhile, Washington continues to reinforce military support for its allies. Israeli media reported that the United States is preparing to supply Israel with advanced precision weapons systems worth nearly $1bn, highlighting that deterrence remains a central pillar of US strategy alongside diplomatic engagement.