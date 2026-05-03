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Equipment And Technologies For Ultrasonic Welding Of Polymeric Materials
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Technical Acoustics offers customers ultrasonic welding equipment for polymer materials under a manufacturing agreement and/or ultrasonic welding technology under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description The equipment is designed to modernize polymer welding processes at enterprises in the agricultural, mechanical, and instrument-making sectors of the Republic of Belarus, expanding the range of hermetic joints made of thermoplastic polymers using ultrasonic welding.
The main components of the system include a pneumatic press, a device for automatically delivering parts to the welding zone, an ultrasonic generator, and an acoustic system. The pneumatic press delivers the acoustic system to the parts being welded and applies the required compressive force. An electronic generator generates and delivers ultrasonic frequency electrical signals with adjustable power to the acoustic system.
The physical essence of the process is based on the conversion of ultrasonic frequency electrical oscillations (18–50 kHz) generated by the generator into mechanical vibrations at the output end of a piezoelectric transducer, which are introduced into the polymer material via the acoustic system. Due to friction at the interface between the surfaces being welded and molecular friction within the structure of the material, thermal energy is released, which is necessary for melting it at the joint. In the presence of static pressure and the creation of acoustic contact between the surfaces being joined, a hermetic weld is formed by intensifying the diffusion process, with a strength of at least 70% of the strength of the material being welded.
Applications
Agricultural sector, light industry, mechanical engineering and instrument making, medicine, etc.
Given the wide range of industries in which polymer welding technology is used, the Belarusian market is quite extensive and includes both large industrial enterprises of the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, as well as small-scale production facilities.
Technical features of ITA units:
- Frequency: the standard operating frequency is 20 kHz.
- Power: adjustable range from 800 to 1200 W (up to 3 kW, depending on the model).
- Design: includes an electronic generator with a built-in frequency meter and wattmeter, a pneumatic press, and an acoustic system with piezoelectric transducers.
Information on the ultrasonic welding unit for polymer products is available in the Catalogues "Advanced Developments of the NAS of Belarus" 2024, pp. 76-77 and "Album of Advanced Developments of NAS of Belarus Organizations for the Real Sector of the Economy" 2023, pp. 51-52. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations The system has no domestic equivalent and matches the standards of foreign models. Its advantage is the automatic delivery of parts to the welding zone. Furthermore, the system is controlled by specially developed software and a circuit that includes a microcontroller, three magnetic position sensors, and an optical sensor.
Key advantages and innovations:
- High joint strength - the technology enables up to 90% of the base material's strength to be achieved. Joints are hermetically sealed and tear-resistant.
- Versatility - the systems effectively work with various thermoplastic polymers (ABS, acrylic, polyethylene, etc.), including the ability to weld heterogeneous and multilayer composite materials.
- Precision control - the equipment is equipped with a microprocessor control system that monitors in real time:
* Punch-waveguide oscillation amplitude.
* Part clamping force (via a pneumatic system).
* Pressure holding time and ultrasound activation cycles.
- Productivity - the process ensures high assembly speed, which is critical for mass production (for example, when manufacturing vial bodies or transformer winding screens).
- Environmentally Friendly and Clean - welding occurs without the use of adhesives, solvents, or heating elements, eliminating harmful fumes and product deformation.
- No Preparation -nNo pre-cleaning of surfaces or subsequent weld cleaning is required-the weld is virtually invisible.
Competitors - ultrasonic welding machines (Italy, China, Germany).
The advantages of the developed equipment and technologies include high welding speed and quality, as well as environmental safety. The equipment is stationary and is used for single-unit, small-batch, and mass production. Its cost is, on average, 20-30% lower than similar products. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The technology has been implemented and used in production at Mitra LLC (2022), Euroavtomatika FIF LLC (2024), Assomedika LLC (2023), Spetsorgstroy CJSC (2021), and others.
The developed and implemented ultrasonic equipment has demonstrated high reliability, and the ultrasonic welding technology has demonstrated high productivity. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Healthcare
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
C.32.50 - Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Technical Acoustics is a leading organization in the field of new areas of ultrasound physics and technology and the scientific foundations of using high-power ultrasound in materials processing.
Currently, the Institute's activities align with the priority areas of scientific, technical, and socioeconomic development of the country and the Vitebsk region. The Institute conducts fundamental and applied research, as well as scientific and technical developments within the framework of state scientific research programs (SRRP), the regional scientific and technical program (RSTP), national and international projects of the Belarusian Foundation for Basic Research (BRFFR), and individual projects and grants in the fields of semiconductor physics, magnetoelectric phenomena, ultrasonic vibrations, thermoelastic phase transformations, and others.
The Institute's research areas include:
- research into the effects of concentrated energy flows on condensed matter and physical processes;
- development of methods and technologies for producing functional and special-purpose materials.
A branch of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Its main activities are:
- Supporting innovation and technology transfer in the use of concentrated energy flows (ultrasound, laser radiation, high-frequency electromagnetic fields, ion-plasma flows, and high-temperature synthesis) to influence the structure and properties of condensed matter; synthesizing new composite, structural, and ceramic materials with specified physical and mechanical properties in an ultrasonic field; processing metals using thermal methods, pressure, and high-power ultrasound; developing new instruments and equipment, and creating new information technologies;
- Promoting the development of innovative entrepreneurship and expanding international partnerships in the field of innovative scientific research;
- Assisting in the implementation of state policy for small and medium-sized innovative businesses in the creation of new technologies and the development of new instruments and equipment.
The Republican Center for Ultrasound Technologies, an interdisciplinary scientific and technical center (cluster) for advanced scientific research, has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The center was created to develop new, highly efficient processes and devices for materials processing, create new functional materials to improve product quality, reduce costs, and enhance safety in production using high-power ultrasound. The center's anticipated scientific results are aimed at gaining new scientific knowledge about the influence of acoustic influences on:
- structure formation and properties of materials;
- technological processes;
- thermoelastic phase transformations in shape-memory materials.
The expected practical results are aimed at mastering new technologies and developing unique equipment with high export potential.
Official website of the Institute of Technical Acoustics. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing ultrasonic welding equipment for polymer materials under a manufacturing agreement and/or ultrasonic welding technology under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in purchasing ultrasonic welding equipment for polymer materials and/or ultrasonic welding technology under a distribution service agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The main components of the system include a pneumatic press, a device for automatically delivering parts to the welding zone, an ultrasonic generator, and an acoustic system. The pneumatic press delivers the acoustic system to the parts being welded and applies the required compressive force. An electronic generator generates and delivers ultrasonic frequency electrical signals with adjustable power to the acoustic system.
The physical essence of the process is based on the conversion of ultrasonic frequency electrical oscillations (18–50 kHz) generated by the generator into mechanical vibrations at the output end of a piezoelectric transducer, which are introduced into the polymer material via the acoustic system. Due to friction at the interface between the surfaces being welded and molecular friction within the structure of the material, thermal energy is released, which is necessary for melting it at the joint. In the presence of static pressure and the creation of acoustic contact between the surfaces being joined, a hermetic weld is formed by intensifying the diffusion process, with a strength of at least 70% of the strength of the material being welded.
Applications
Agricultural sector, light industry, mechanical engineering and instrument making, medicine, etc.
Given the wide range of industries in which polymer welding technology is used, the Belarusian market is quite extensive and includes both large industrial enterprises of the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, as well as small-scale production facilities.
Technical features of ITA units:
- Frequency: the standard operating frequency is 20 kHz.
- Power: adjustable range from 800 to 1200 W (up to 3 kW, depending on the model).
- Design: includes an electronic generator with a built-in frequency meter and wattmeter, a pneumatic press, and an acoustic system with piezoelectric transducers.
Information on the ultrasonic welding unit for polymer products is available in the Catalogues "Advanced Developments of the NAS of Belarus" 2024, pp. 76-77 and "Album of Advanced Developments of NAS of Belarus Organizations for the Real Sector of the Economy" 2023, pp. 51-52. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations The system has no domestic equivalent and matches the standards of foreign models. Its advantage is the automatic delivery of parts to the welding zone. Furthermore, the system is controlled by specially developed software and a circuit that includes a microcontroller, three magnetic position sensors, and an optical sensor.
Key advantages and innovations:
- High joint strength - the technology enables up to 90% of the base material's strength to be achieved. Joints are hermetically sealed and tear-resistant.
- Versatility - the systems effectively work with various thermoplastic polymers (ABS, acrylic, polyethylene, etc.), including the ability to weld heterogeneous and multilayer composite materials.
- Precision control - the equipment is equipped with a microprocessor control system that monitors in real time:
* Punch-waveguide oscillation amplitude.
* Part clamping force (via a pneumatic system).
* Pressure holding time and ultrasound activation cycles.
- Productivity - the process ensures high assembly speed, which is critical for mass production (for example, when manufacturing vial bodies or transformer winding screens).
- Environmentally Friendly and Clean - welding occurs without the use of adhesives, solvents, or heating elements, eliminating harmful fumes and product deformation.
- No Preparation -nNo pre-cleaning of surfaces or subsequent weld cleaning is required-the weld is virtually invisible.
Competitors - ultrasonic welding machines (Italy, China, Germany).
The advantages of the developed equipment and technologies include high welding speed and quality, as well as environmental safety. The equipment is stationary and is used for single-unit, small-batch, and mass production. Its cost is, on average, 20-30% lower than similar products. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The technology has been implemented and used in production at Mitra LLC (2022), Euroavtomatika FIF LLC (2024), Assomedika LLC (2023), Spetsorgstroy CJSC (2021), and others.
The developed and implemented ultrasonic equipment has demonstrated high reliability, and the ultrasonic welding technology has demonstrated high productivity. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Healthcare
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
C.32.50 - Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Technical Acoustics is a leading organization in the field of new areas of ultrasound physics and technology and the scientific foundations of using high-power ultrasound in materials processing.
Currently, the Institute's activities align with the priority areas of scientific, technical, and socioeconomic development of the country and the Vitebsk region. The Institute conducts fundamental and applied research, as well as scientific and technical developments within the framework of state scientific research programs (SRRP), the regional scientific and technical program (RSTP), national and international projects of the Belarusian Foundation for Basic Research (BRFFR), and individual projects and grants in the fields of semiconductor physics, magnetoelectric phenomena, ultrasonic vibrations, thermoelastic phase transformations, and others.
The Institute's research areas include:
- research into the effects of concentrated energy flows on condensed matter and physical processes;
- development of methods and technologies for producing functional and special-purpose materials.
A branch of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Its main activities are:
- Supporting innovation and technology transfer in the use of concentrated energy flows (ultrasound, laser radiation, high-frequency electromagnetic fields, ion-plasma flows, and high-temperature synthesis) to influence the structure and properties of condensed matter; synthesizing new composite, structural, and ceramic materials with specified physical and mechanical properties in an ultrasonic field; processing metals using thermal methods, pressure, and high-power ultrasound; developing new instruments and equipment, and creating new information technologies;
- Promoting the development of innovative entrepreneurship and expanding international partnerships in the field of innovative scientific research;
- Assisting in the implementation of state policy for small and medium-sized innovative businesses in the creation of new technologies and the development of new instruments and equipment.
The Republican Center for Ultrasound Technologies, an interdisciplinary scientific and technical center (cluster) for advanced scientific research, has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The center was created to develop new, highly efficient processes and devices for materials processing, create new functional materials to improve product quality, reduce costs, and enhance safety in production using high-power ultrasound. The center's anticipated scientific results are aimed at gaining new scientific knowledge about the influence of acoustic influences on:
- structure formation and properties of materials;
- technological processes;
- thermoelastic phase transformations in shape-memory materials.
The expected practical results are aimed at mastering new technologies and developing unique equipment with high export potential.
Official website of the Institute of Technical Acoustics. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing ultrasonic welding equipment for polymer materials under a manufacturing agreement and/or ultrasonic welding technology under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in purchasing ultrasonic welding equipment for polymer materials and/or ultrasonic welding technology under a distribution service agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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