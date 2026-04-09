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Palestinian Girl Travels to UK for Medical Care After Gaza Injury
(MENAFN) A 10-year-old Palestinian girl who lost her arm during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has arrived in the United Kingdom to receive specialized medical care, according to reports.
Mariam Sabbah landed at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday accompanied by her mother, Fatma Salman, and her two brothers. Upon arrival, they were welcomed by a small group of supporters holding gifts, flowers, and balloons, as stated by reports.
The family had initially planned to travel to the United States for treatment. However, their plans were disrupted after US authorities suspended visitor visas for Palestinians in August of the previous year, leaving them stranded in Egypt for an extended period.
“We’re happy that we’re here, we never thought we would actually be here in the UK,” said Salman. “They were a bit nervous at the beginning, but now when they feel like everyone is around them, they are happy and excited.”
Mariam sustained severe injuries when a missile hit the family’s home in Deir al-Balah, resulting in the amputation of her arm.
Her case is part of a much larger humanitarian situation, with more than 11,000 patients evacuated from Gaza so far, according to international health estimates. At the same time, an additional 18,500 people are believed to be in urgent need of medical treatment that is currently unavailable داخل the territory, as stated by reports.
Figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that at least 723 Palestinians have been killed and 1,990 others injured in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire.
The ceasefire had been intended to bring an end to a prolonged Israeli military campaign lasting around two years. The conflict resulted in more than 72,000 deaths and 172,000 injuries, while also devastating roughly 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. Reconstruction costs are estimated to reach approximately $70 billion, according to reports.
Mariam Sabbah landed at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday accompanied by her mother, Fatma Salman, and her two brothers. Upon arrival, they were welcomed by a small group of supporters holding gifts, flowers, and balloons, as stated by reports.
The family had initially planned to travel to the United States for treatment. However, their plans were disrupted after US authorities suspended visitor visas for Palestinians in August of the previous year, leaving them stranded in Egypt for an extended period.
“We’re happy that we’re here, we never thought we would actually be here in the UK,” said Salman. “They were a bit nervous at the beginning, but now when they feel like everyone is around them, they are happy and excited.”
Mariam sustained severe injuries when a missile hit the family’s home in Deir al-Balah, resulting in the amputation of her arm.
Her case is part of a much larger humanitarian situation, with more than 11,000 patients evacuated from Gaza so far, according to international health estimates. At the same time, an additional 18,500 people are believed to be in urgent need of medical treatment that is currently unavailable داخل the territory, as stated by reports.
Figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that at least 723 Palestinians have been killed and 1,990 others injured in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire.
The ceasefire had been intended to bring an end to a prolonged Israeli military campaign lasting around two years. The conflict resulted in more than 72,000 deaths and 172,000 injuries, while also devastating roughly 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. Reconstruction costs are estimated to reach approximately $70 billion, according to reports.
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