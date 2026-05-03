Seychelles And Uzbekistan Sign General Cooperation Agreement

On Seychelles' historic first official bilateral working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Barry Faure, held productive discussions with his Uzbek counterpart, H.E. Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of Seychelles and Uzbekistan to deepen and diversify bilateral relations. Both sides reviewed avenues for strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including political dialogue, trade, economic engagement, and tourism development.

Minister Faure welcomed the positive momentum in relations and emphasized Seychelles' interest in expanding partnerships with Central Asian countries, particularly in areas aligned with sustainable development and connectivity. He highlighted the importance of enhancing people-to-people exchanges and fostering greater collaboration between institutions.

The two Ministers agreed on concrete steps to intensify engagement between their respective ministries, including the establishment of structured mechanisms for regular consultations. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism and constructive global engagement.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement between the countries governments, which provides a comprehensive framework for advancing bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov extended the invitation of Uzbek President, H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev to President Patrick Herminie to attend the next Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in April 2027, an opportune moment to give further impetus to our growing partnership.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.