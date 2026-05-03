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Türkiye Advances COP31 Agenda in Paris Climate Talks
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum held a series of high-level meetings in Paris as part of preparations for the upcoming UN climate conference scheduled to take place in Türkiye later this year.
Kurum, who is also set to preside over the COP31 summit, met with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to discuss priorities and strategic goals for the conference, which will be hosted in Antalya. According to statements shared following the meeting, discussions focused on areas such as energy efficiency, sustainable transformation, waste reduction, and the development of a circular economy.
“We shared our COP31 vision and addressed what can be done in the fields of energy efficiency, green transformation, zero waste and the circular economy,” he said.
He also highlighted the importance Türkiye places on collaboration with international organizations, expressing appreciation for the OECD’s role in supporting multilateral efforts.
On the sidelines of a high-level energy dialogue organized by the International Energy Agency in Paris, Kurum also met with Alok Sharma, who chaired the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.
Reflecting on that discussion, Kurum noted the relevance of previous climate summit outcomes in shaping future efforts. “We see the COP26 legacy put forward in Glasgow as an important reference in the process leading to COP31. We will accomplish very good things together.”
The meetings form part of Türkiye’s broader diplomatic engagement ahead of hosting the global climate summit, as it seeks to strengthen international coordination and define priorities for climate action.
Kurum, who is also set to preside over the COP31 summit, met with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to discuss priorities and strategic goals for the conference, which will be hosted in Antalya. According to statements shared following the meeting, discussions focused on areas such as energy efficiency, sustainable transformation, waste reduction, and the development of a circular economy.
“We shared our COP31 vision and addressed what can be done in the fields of energy efficiency, green transformation, zero waste and the circular economy,” he said.
He also highlighted the importance Türkiye places on collaboration with international organizations, expressing appreciation for the OECD’s role in supporting multilateral efforts.
On the sidelines of a high-level energy dialogue organized by the International Energy Agency in Paris, Kurum also met with Alok Sharma, who chaired the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.
Reflecting on that discussion, Kurum noted the relevance of previous climate summit outcomes in shaping future efforts. “We see the COP26 legacy put forward in Glasgow as an important reference in the process leading to COP31. We will accomplish very good things together.”
The meetings form part of Türkiye’s broader diplomatic engagement ahead of hosting the global climate summit, as it seeks to strengthen international coordination and define priorities for climate action.
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