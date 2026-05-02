Thomas Cup 2026: France Dashes India's Final Hopes In 3-0 Victory

France defeated India 3-0 to reach the finals of the Thomas Cup 2026, in Horsens, Denmark, on Saturday, according to ESPN. For India, the dream of reclaiming the title they won in 2022 ended in the semifinals, leaving them with a bronze medal for the 2026 edition.

Lakshya Sen's Injury a Major Blow

The tie was heavily impacted before it even began, as India's top-ranked singles player, Lakshya Sen, was ruled out due to an elbow injury sustained during his quarterfinal victory against Chinese Taipei. Without their spearhead, India struggled to match the intensity of an inspired French side.

French Domination in Singles

In the opening singles, Ayush Shetty found himself overwhelmed by world No. 4 Christo Popov. The Frenchman showcased relentless pace and precision, never allowing Shetty to find a rhythm. Popov wrapped up a dominant 21-11, 21-9 victory to give France a 1-0 lead.

Veteran Kidambi Srikanth stepped onto the court for the second singles against world No. 10 Alex Lanier, but despite a more competitive showing, he also went down in straight games. Lanier held his nerve in key moments to win 21-16, 21-18, leaving India on the verge of elimination.

With India trailing 0-2 and facing a "do-or-die" situation, HS Prannoy took on Toma Junior Popov. The first game was a tightly contested affair, with Prannoy leading 19-18 before a late surge from Popov saw the Frenchman take the opener 21-19. In the second game, the momentum swung entirely in favour of France. Prannoy could not withstand Popov's aggression. Popov raced to a 21-16 win in the second set, sparking celebrations from the French camp as they secured a 3-0 win.

India's Path to the Semifinals

Earlier, India outplayed higher-ranked Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the quarterfinals to storm into the semifinals. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)