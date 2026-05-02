US Embassy Cautions Americans In UK To Be Alert After Britain Raises Threat Level
British government officials said earlier that they were raising the national terrorism threat to its second-highest level.Recommended For You UAE bans citizens from travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, urges those there to leave
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Britain raised its national terrorism threat level to "severe" from "substantial" on Thursday after an antisemitic stabbing attack earlier in the week in north London.
The threat level indicates that an extremist attack is highly likely within the next six months.ALSO READ
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