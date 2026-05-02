Sapta Shakti Command Hosts Seminar On Iran War, Geopolitical Implications In Jaipur​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) The Sapta Shakti Command, through its Gyan Shakti Think Tank, organised a seminar on“Iran War and its geopolitical implications” at Jaipur Military Station on Saturday.

The event brought together a diverse audience of serving officers, veterans, academicians, and students from leading institutions across Jaipur. The seminar featured an eminent panel comprising former Chief of Air Staff Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, along with distinguished diplomats including Dinkar Srivastava, Gopal Baglay, and Satish Mehta.

The speakers shared deep insights into the ongoing conflict involving Iran, offering perspectives rooted in their extensive strategic and diplomatic experience.

The discussions covered the geographical and historical context of the conflict, as well as the socio-political mindset of the nations involved.

The panellists examined the wider implications of the war on global economies and the emerging world order, particularly in light of the weakening influence of international monitoring institutions and alliances.

Critical issues such as the legality of the use of force, targeted strikes on leadership, and the evolving nature of warfare, marked by increasing reliance on artificial intelligence and air power, were analysed in detail.

In his closing remarks, PS Shekhawat, Chief of Staff of the Sapta Shakti Command, commended the speakers for their valuable insights.

He highlighted key trends in modern warfare, including the weaponisation of economic interdependencies, diffusion of global power centres, and the growing importance of perception in shaping economic and strategic outcomes.

Since its inception in November 2024, the Gyan Shakti Think Tank has organised thirteen seminars on diverse strategic topics.

It continues to serve as a dynamic platform for intellectual engagement on defence and geopolitical issues, fostering meaningful dialogue among experts, veterans, and young scholars.