'Sons Of The Soil' Drive Developed Rajasthan: CM Sharma​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that the“Double Engine Government” is working with unwavering commitment towards the upliftment of every section of society.

He emphasised that products of Maati Kala (clay art) symbolise auspiciousness and progress, and that the State Government is fully committed to promoting this traditional craft while ensuring the holistic development of artisans associated with it.​

On Saturday, at the Chief Minister's residence, a delegation representing the Kumhar, Kumawat, and Prajapat communities felicitated the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the recent budget announcements and ongoing welfare initiatives for their communities.​

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister noted that, in view of the evolving socio-economic landscape, the government is making every possible effort to address the challenges faced by stakeholders in the clay art sector and to improve their standard of living.​

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, artisans across 18 trades, including carpenters, sculptors, potters, and masons, are being provided loans at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent. By 2025, training has been imparted to over 2 lakh beneficiaries, while loans have been disbursed to more than 53,000 individuals.​

He further stated that the Chief Minister Vishwakarma Pension Scheme has been launched for labourers, street vendors, and folk artists, providing a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 upon attaining the age of 60 years.​

Additionally, the monthly assistance for students from these communities residing in hostels and residential schools has been increased to Rs 3,250 per student. Provisions have also been made to issue Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Class certificates along with birth certificates upon students' successful completion of Class 8.​

The Chief Minister announced the establishment of a Mati Kala Centre of Excellence to uplift clay artisans.​

Through the Mati Kala Board, 1,350 artisans have been provided free electric potter's wheels and clay-kneading machines. An amount of Rs 9 crore has been approved for the construction of a Shilpgram (Artisan Village) in Dungarpur.​

He also stressed the importance of promoting education, identifying and nurturing talent among youth, and encouraging skill development. To empower youth, approximately 3.5 lakh individuals have been provided with skill training.​

Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana, internships are being offered to nearly 2 lakh youth. Additionally, smart classrooms have been established in 144 government Industrial Training Institutes.​

The Chief Minister remarked that the Kumawat community possesses a deep-rooted tradition of creativity, architecture, and craftsmanship, and urged them to preserve this heritage while equipping the younger generation with modern skills and technologies. He assured continued government support at every step.​

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Gopalan, and Devasthan, Joraram Kumawat, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating that the art of Mati Kala is flourishing due to government initiatives and is regaining its past glory. He added that artisans across the state are gaining recognition at national and international levels.​

Prahlad Rai Tak, Chairman of the Shriyade Mati Kala Board, noted that under the Chief Minister's leadership, policy decisions have significantly boosted the clay art sector and that the government is providing modern equipment, such as clay-kneading machines and electric potter's wheels, to promote self-employment among youth.​

On the occasion, the Chief Minister released the book Mati Rajasthan Ri and honoured distinguished members of the Kumawat community with the Mati Ke Lal award for their achievements in various fields.​

A large number of artisans, stakeholders from the pottery sector, and representatives of the Kumawat community attended the event.