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UAE Fully Resumes Normal Air Navigation, Lifts Precautionary Measures

UAE Fully Resumes Normal Air Navigation, Lifts Precautionary Measures


2026-05-02 10:09:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the full resumption of normal air navigation operations within UAE airspace and the lifting of temporary precautionary measures. The decision was taken after a comprehensive evaluation of operational and security conditions and in coordination with relevant authorities.

Ongoing Monitoring and Readiness

Continuous real-time monitoring remains in place to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety.

The Authority expressed its appreciation for the cooperation of passengers and airlines throughout the precautionary period and confirmed the readiness of its technical and operational teams to respond to any emerging developments.

The public is advised to continue obtaining information from official sources. (ANI/WAM)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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AsiaNet News

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