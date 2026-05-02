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Egypt Announces New Gas Discovery With 50 Mmcf Daily Production Capacity

Egypt Announces New Gas Discovery With 50 Mmcf Daily Production Capacity


2026-05-02 02:16:42
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced a new natural gas discovery in the Nile Delta, with projected production of 50 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) following the drilling of the exploratory well (Nidoco N-2) in the West Abu Madi area, co-operated by Italy's Eni and the UK's British Petroleum.

Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, inspected the EDC 56 drilling rig, which executed operations on the well.

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Badawi noted that the well's proximity to existing infrastructure, being less than 2 km from the nearest production facilities, allows for its rapid connection to the grid in the coming weeks and the start of early production, thereby enhancing the efficiency of investment spending.

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Khaleej Times

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