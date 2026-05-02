Egypt Announces New Gas Discovery With 50 Mmcf Daily Production Capacity
Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, inspected the EDC 56 drilling rig, which executed operations on the well.Recommended For You UAE bans citizens from travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, urges those there to leave
Badawi noted that the well's proximity to existing infrastructure, being less than 2 km from the nearest production facilities, allows for its rapid connection to the grid in the coming weeks and the start of early production, thereby enhancing the efficiency of investment spending.ALSO READ
- Watch: Sharjah announces discovery of additional gas reservoirs Saudi announces discovery of multiple oil, gas fields
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment