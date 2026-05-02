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U.S. Signals Arms Shipment Delays to Europe Amid Strained War Reserves
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly cautioned several European countries that weapons deliveries could be postponed due to shrinking stockpiles following the recent Iran conflict, as stated by reports.
Officials from the Pentagon are said to have informed allies—including the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia—to prepare for notable delays affecting deliveries of various missile systems. According to reports, this information came from multiple sources familiar with the discussions.
The expected setbacks are largely attributed to growing concerns over U.S. weapons reserves after extensive military usage in Iran in recent months. Reports also indicate that similar delays may extend beyond Europe, with some discussions touching on the possibility of postponing shipments destined for Asia.
These developments are seen as a challenge for Ukraine, where reliance on continued American military assistance remains critical as the conflict with Russia continues.
Among the systems likely to be affected are the HIMARS and NASAMS, both of which depend on steady supplies of munitions.
In response, the Pentagon has reportedly stated it is “carefully evaluating new requests for equipment from partners as well as existing arms transfer cases to ensure alignment with operational needs."
Meanwhile, Tom Wright, who served during the administration of Joe Biden, suggested that Washington might shift its focus toward extended engagements in the Middle East and deterrence strategies in the Indo-Pacific region rather than prioritizing Europe. He said, "It’s more than willing to throw Europe under the bus to do that. Europe needs to rebuild its own defense industrial base at warp speed."
According to reports, numerous U.S. partners operate NASAMS systems, including Taiwan, Norway, Finland, Spain, Netherlands, Lithuania, Indonesia, Australia, Hungary, Ukraine, Denmark, Qatar, and Oman.
Similarly, around 14 U.S. allies reportedly deploy HIMARS, among them Taiwan, Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Officials from the Pentagon are said to have informed allies—including the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia—to prepare for notable delays affecting deliveries of various missile systems. According to reports, this information came from multiple sources familiar with the discussions.
The expected setbacks are largely attributed to growing concerns over U.S. weapons reserves after extensive military usage in Iran in recent months. Reports also indicate that similar delays may extend beyond Europe, with some discussions touching on the possibility of postponing shipments destined for Asia.
These developments are seen as a challenge for Ukraine, where reliance on continued American military assistance remains critical as the conflict with Russia continues.
Among the systems likely to be affected are the HIMARS and NASAMS, both of which depend on steady supplies of munitions.
In response, the Pentagon has reportedly stated it is “carefully evaluating new requests for equipment from partners as well as existing arms transfer cases to ensure alignment with operational needs."
Meanwhile, Tom Wright, who served during the administration of Joe Biden, suggested that Washington might shift its focus toward extended engagements in the Middle East and deterrence strategies in the Indo-Pacific region rather than prioritizing Europe. He said, "It’s more than willing to throw Europe under the bus to do that. Europe needs to rebuild its own defense industrial base at warp speed."
According to reports, numerous U.S. partners operate NASAMS systems, including Taiwan, Norway, Finland, Spain, Netherlands, Lithuania, Indonesia, Australia, Hungary, Ukraine, Denmark, Qatar, and Oman.
Similarly, around 14 U.S. allies reportedly deploy HIMARS, among them Taiwan, Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.
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