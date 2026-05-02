Pro League Enters Final Two Weeks

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - All matches are decisive as the CFI Jordan Pro League enters week 25 with the title up for grabs in an open two-way battle at the top while Ahli try to cling to their spot at the other end of the standings.

This week, it's Hussein vs Sama Al Sarhan, Wihdat vs Salt, Faisali vs Ramtha, Jazira vs Shabab Urdun and Ahli vs Baqa'a. The leading teams will be hoping their opponents stumble to seal their title chances early.

During the past round, fans were upset and observers surprised after the top three teams were held to draws. Ahli held Faisali 1-1, Wihdat were held by the same score with Jazira and holders Hussein could not capitalise on those results falling into the same trap with Shabab Urdun and delaying the title race to the final two rounds. In other matches, Salt beat Baqa'a 3-1 to move up to 5th and Ramtha beat Sama Al-Sarhan 2-0 to hold on to fourth spot.

In their postponed matches, Hussein beat Sarhan 4-0 after they lost 1-0 to Faisali who kept alive their chances for the coveted title. In earlier decisive results, Wihdat beat Faisali 1-0, and Hussein 3-1. Ramtha, champions three seasons ago, led Round 1 after defeating Wihdat 1-0, drawing Hussein 0-0 and Wihdat and Faisali 1-1. However, inconsistent results in Round 2, especially as lead striker Mohammad Abu Zureiq moved to Raja'a Casablanca, has now dropped them to fourth.

In the Jordan Cup, Hussein beat Jazira 3-1 to advance to the semis alongside Wihdat who beat Salt 3-0, Ramtha who beat Ahli 1-0 and Faisali who beat Shabab Urdun 5-4 on penalties.

While Sama Al-Sarhan have dropped, the race at the other end has seen Ahli try their best to avoid the 9th spot as 10 clubs are playing the 73rd edition of the Pro League in the new format of three stages. Baqa'a and Sama Al-Sarhan were the newcomers from the First Division after Ma'an, Sarih, Aqaba, and Mughayer Sarhan were relegated last season.

So far in the season, League champs Hussein won the 42nd Jordan Super Cup beating Wihdat on aggregate; Faisali won their 10th Jordan Football Association (JFA) Shield title with Salt runner-up.

Last season, Hussein combined the Pro League as well as Jordan Super Cup titles, while Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 13th time, and Salt won their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield. Hussein were crowned League champions for the past two seasons joining the elite group of Pro League champs as the 9th club to win the title since 1944. Together with neighbors Ramtha, they have changed the usual Faisali-Wihdat title dominance. Ramtha won the 2021/22 League crown for the third time in their history after 39 years, while Hussein won the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.