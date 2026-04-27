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Deadly Strikes Reported in Southern Lebanon Amid Continued Truce Violations
(MENAFN) A wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon has reportedly resulted in multiple casualties, despite a ceasefire that took effect earlier in April, according to official Lebanese sources.
Reports from the Lebanese Health Ministry and the state news agency indicate that at least 14 people were killed and 37 others injured in Sunday’s attacks. Among the dead were two children and two women, while several women were also among the wounded.
The strikes reportedly hit several locations across southern Lebanon, with additional military activity including demolitions of homes and infrastructure between Yaroun and Bint Jbeil. In the Tyre district, airstrikes targeted Burj Qallawiyeh, while gunfire was reported near Mansouri and Bayt al-Sayyad.
Further attacks were reported in the Nabatieh district, where Kfar Tebnit was struck from the air, and artillery fire hit Arnoun and surrounding forested areas. Other air raids reportedly damaged structures in Zawtar al-Sharqiya, including a mosque and a religious hall.
In the Bint Jbeil area, multiple locations were struck, including Beit Yahoun, Kafra, and areas between Jbal El Botm and Sadiqin.
The escalation comes despite a ceasefire arrangement that was intended to reduce hostilities. Lebanese authorities state that the agreement has been repeatedly violated, contributing to ongoing instability in the region.
According to Lebanese estimates, the broader conflict has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement since early March, with thousands reported killed and over a million people forced to leave their homes.
Officials also note that tensions in the region have remained high following earlier cross-border hostilities and wider regional military escalations in recent months, further complicating efforts to maintain the ceasefire.
Reports from the Lebanese Health Ministry and the state news agency indicate that at least 14 people were killed and 37 others injured in Sunday’s attacks. Among the dead were two children and two women, while several women were also among the wounded.
The strikes reportedly hit several locations across southern Lebanon, with additional military activity including demolitions of homes and infrastructure between Yaroun and Bint Jbeil. In the Tyre district, airstrikes targeted Burj Qallawiyeh, while gunfire was reported near Mansouri and Bayt al-Sayyad.
Further attacks were reported in the Nabatieh district, where Kfar Tebnit was struck from the air, and artillery fire hit Arnoun and surrounding forested areas. Other air raids reportedly damaged structures in Zawtar al-Sharqiya, including a mosque and a religious hall.
In the Bint Jbeil area, multiple locations were struck, including Beit Yahoun, Kafra, and areas between Jbal El Botm and Sadiqin.
The escalation comes despite a ceasefire arrangement that was intended to reduce hostilities. Lebanese authorities state that the agreement has been repeatedly violated, contributing to ongoing instability in the region.
According to Lebanese estimates, the broader conflict has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement since early March, with thousands reported killed and over a million people forced to leave their homes.
Officials also note that tensions in the region have remained high following earlier cross-border hostilities and wider regional military escalations in recent months, further complicating efforts to maintain the ceasefire.
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