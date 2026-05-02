Northeast Emerging As Growth Engine, Strategic Gateway: Arunachal Governor

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, May 2 (IANS) Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the Northeast as 'Ashtalakshmi', Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday said the region is increasingly being recognised as a key driver of national growth and strategic engagement.

The Governor added that the resolve to“Act East and Act Fast” underscores India's strong commitment to unlocking the region's vast potential, strengthening connectivity and enhancing its role as a vital link in the country's economic and geopolitical outreach.

Prof. Mahendra P. Lama, a distinguished development economist and Chair of the Pangsau Pass Trade Study Group (2022), called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Saturday.

A Raj Bhavan official said the two discussed regional connectivity, economic transformation and the strategic future of India's eastern frontier.

During the meeting, Prof. Lama formally submitted a comprehensive set of reports, including findings and policy recommendations of the Pangsau Pass Trade Study, an initiative commissioned by the Department of Industry, Trade and Commerce of the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Drawing on extensive field research and regional analysis, he outlined the evolving development dynamics of Northeast India and emphasised the immense potential of reconnecting Arunachal Pradesh with Southeast Asian economies through historic trade routes such as the Pangsau Pass.

He highlighted how improved connectivity, border trade facilitation and infrastructure development could catalyse livelihoods, entrepreneurship and cross-border cooperation.

The Governor appreciated the depth and vision of the study, noting that such evidence-based policy inputs are vital for shaping the state's growth trajectory.

He underscored that under the Government of India's 'Act East' and the more proactive 'Act Fast' approach, Arunachal Pradesh is poised to play a pivotal role as India's gateway to Southeast Asia.

Referring again to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the Northeast as 'Ashtalakshmi', the Governor said the region is increasingly being recognised as a driver of national growth and strategic engagement, and reiterated that the resolve to Act East and Act Fast reflects India's commitment to harness the region's full potential.

At the same time, Lt. Gen. Parnaik (Retd) highlighted the importance of addressing security considerations alongside development initiatives, especially in sensitive border areas.

He emphasised that sustainable progress must be anchored in a balanced approach that safeguards national interests while enabling economic opportunities for local communities.

Sonyung Modi, Director, Trade and Commerce Department of the Arunachal Pradesh government, was present at the meeting.

It may be recalled that Prof. Lama also presented the Nathu La Trade Study Group report to the Governor, recalling his tenure as General Officer Commanding in Sikkim during the reopening of the historic Nathu La trade route.