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HP's Antonio Lucio Joins Paypal To Lead Marketing And Corporate Affairs
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN JOSE-As part of a broader strategic reorganization, PayPal has named former HP marketing and corporate affairs chief Antonio Lucio as chief marketing & corporate affairs officer.
Lucio spent the six years at HP in two separate stints leading the technology company's marketing and communications functions. In his first time in the role, from 2015 to 2018, he was HP's first global chief marketing and communications officer following the split from The Hewlett Packard Corporation. He rejoined in November of 2023 as EVP, chief marketing and corporate affairs officer.
In between, he was chief marketing officer at Meta and founded and led 5S Diversity, a company dedicated to building capabilities in global leadership and marketing transformation, which offered services aimed at accelerating the leadership development of high potential individuals.
He has also held the chief marketing officer role at Visa and served as chief innovation and portfolio transformation officer at PepsiCo, where he led efforts to modernize brand portfolios and accelerate innovation. He also serves as an executive fellow at the Yale School of Management.
The company says Lucio“brings deep expertise in navigating global enterprises through periods of transition and helping businesses drive growth.”
His appointment comes as PayPal announces plans to transition to a simplified three-business operating model: checkout solutions and PayPal; consumer financial services and Venmo, and payment services and crypto.
"To accelerate growth and unlock our full potential, we need to recommit to our fundamentals-getting much closer to the consumer, aligning the company around three strong businesses, simplifying how we work, sharpening accountability, and prioritizing operational excellence," said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, PayPal. "By aligning our structure with our strategy in this simplified approach, we will be better equipped to drive sustainable growth and value creation.”
Lucio spent the six years at HP in two separate stints leading the technology company's marketing and communications functions. In his first time in the role, from 2015 to 2018, he was HP's first global chief marketing and communications officer following the split from The Hewlett Packard Corporation. He rejoined in November of 2023 as EVP, chief marketing and corporate affairs officer.
In between, he was chief marketing officer at Meta and founded and led 5S Diversity, a company dedicated to building capabilities in global leadership and marketing transformation, which offered services aimed at accelerating the leadership development of high potential individuals.
He has also held the chief marketing officer role at Visa and served as chief innovation and portfolio transformation officer at PepsiCo, where he led efforts to modernize brand portfolios and accelerate innovation. He also serves as an executive fellow at the Yale School of Management.
The company says Lucio“brings deep expertise in navigating global enterprises through periods of transition and helping businesses drive growth.”
His appointment comes as PayPal announces plans to transition to a simplified three-business operating model: checkout solutions and PayPal; consumer financial services and Venmo, and payment services and crypto.
"To accelerate growth and unlock our full potential, we need to recommit to our fundamentals-getting much closer to the consumer, aligning the company around three strong businesses, simplifying how we work, sharpening accountability, and prioritizing operational excellence," said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, PayPal. "By aligning our structure with our strategy in this simplified approach, we will be better equipped to drive sustainable growth and value creation.”
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