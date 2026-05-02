Oscars To Require Human Actors, Writers, Exclude Fully AI-Made Works

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced new rules requiring acting and writing to be performed by humans, effectively disqualifying fully AI-generated works from Oscar consideration.

The guidelines will take effect for the 2027 awards ceremony, as concerns grow across the film and television industry about the rapid expansion of generative artificial intelligence tools.

Industry groups, including SAG-AFTRA, have warned that studios could increasingly rely on AI to cut costs, potentially replacing actors, writers, and other creative professionals.

The debate intensified after the introduction of a fully AI-generated performer, which sparked backlash from artists and unions concerned about job security and the erosion of creative ownership.

The academy clarified that filmmakers may still use AI tools to assist production processes, but works relying entirely on artificial intelligence for performances or scripts will not qualify for awards.

The rise of AI in entertainment has accelerated in recent years, with studios experimenting in areas such as script development, visual effects, and digital character creation, raising ethical and legal questions.

Labor disputes in Hollywood, including recent strikes by writers and actors, have highlighted fears over AI replacing human labor and have pushed for stronger protections and clearer industry standards.

The academy said it reserves the right to request documentation verifying human involvement in eligible works, framing the move as an effort to preserve artistic integrity and protect creative jobs.