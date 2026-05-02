Uttarakhand Youth Dies By Suicide After Levelling Allegations Against Police, Probe On

MENAFN - IANS) Pauri Garhwal, May 2 (IANS) A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from the Retpur-Bhitara bridge near Satpuli in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, officials said on Saturday, adding that the deceased had levelled serious allegations against the police in a video released before his death.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the Satpuli police station received information about a man found hanging from a bridge. A police team immediately reached the spot and initiated proceedings.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar (20), a resident of Retpur village.

Speaking on the matter, SSP Pauri Garhwal Sarvesh Panwar said, "A call was received via the 112 helpline on Saturday morning stating that a young man was found hanging from a bridge. The youth has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, son of the late Prakash Chandra, a resident of Retpur village, aged 20. The police have reached the scene and are conducting an investigation."

He further mentioned that before committing suicide, the youth released a video on social media in which he levelled serious allegations against the Satpuli Police Station and the Station House Officer (SHO).

"The case has been assigned to Additional SP Kotdwar, and whoever is found responsible will face the strictest action. We will take all necessary legal actions," the SSP said.

Family members of the deceased are reported to be inconsolable and in deep shock. Police have taken custody of the body and are in the process of sending it for post-mortem examination.

However, the family has expressed reluctance to proceed with the post-mortem and has stated that they do not wish to level allegations against anyone.

"We are currently attempting to persuade the family members to consent to the post-mortem procedure," SSP Panwar added.

Meanwhile, a video purportedly recorded by Pankaj before his death is circulating widely in the area. In the clip, he is seen making serious allegations against the Satpuli police station and accusing personnel of assault.

According to police, the sequence of events began on Friday when Pankaj's motorcycle collided with a man in Satpuli. The matter was reported to the police station.

Officials said Pankaj was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, following which his bike was seized and a challan was issued under the Motor Vehicles Act. Police had also stated that he sustained injuries after falling from his motorcycle.

An investigation into the case is underway.

Further details are awaited.