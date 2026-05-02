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Air Travel Faces Supply Pressure, Rising Fuel Costs
(MENAFN) In the coming months, some regions of the world may experience supply shortages, particularly areas heavily reliant on imports from the Gulf, with Asia and Europe expected to be most affected, according to Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), speaking on Wednesday. He noted that the situation could place pressure on global supply chains tied to aviation and related sectors.
Walsh also pointed to the financial strain being placed on airlines by fuel expenses, stating that passenger fares are already responding to these rising costs. "And the extraordinarily high cost of jet fuel is increasingly being reflected in ticket prices," he added in a press release.
Despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, global air travel continued to expand in March. The IATA reported that international passenger activity in the Middle East fell by about 61%, yet overall worldwide growth was still maintained at 2.1%, showing resilience in other regions that helped offset the decline.
"Outside of the Middle East demand grew by 8%," said Walsh, IATA’s Director General.
Looking ahead, Walsh suggested that the summer travel period is likely to follow typical seasonal patterns, with strong demand expected. However, he cautioned that the industry is under increasing strain. "That’s positive news, but airline resilience is being tested and stabilizing the supply and price of fuel is crucial," he added.
Walsh also pointed to the financial strain being placed on airlines by fuel expenses, stating that passenger fares are already responding to these rising costs. "And the extraordinarily high cost of jet fuel is increasingly being reflected in ticket prices," he added in a press release.
Despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, global air travel continued to expand in March. The IATA reported that international passenger activity in the Middle East fell by about 61%, yet overall worldwide growth was still maintained at 2.1%, showing resilience in other regions that helped offset the decline.
"Outside of the Middle East demand grew by 8%," said Walsh, IATA’s Director General.
Looking ahead, Walsh suggested that the summer travel period is likely to follow typical seasonal patterns, with strong demand expected. However, he cautioned that the industry is under increasing strain. "That’s positive news, but airline resilience is being tested and stabilizing the supply and price of fuel is crucial," he added.
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