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China Takes Over UN Security Council Presidency for May
(MENAFN) China formally began its tenure as president of the United Nations Security Council on Friday for the month of May.
"It is a great honor for China to assume the presidency of the Security Council, and we will discharge our duties with a strong sense of responsibility and a constructive approach.
"We are committed to promoting solidarity and the cooperation of the Council so that it will play a positive role in safeguarding international peace and security," Ambassador Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN and now president of the Security Council, said at a news conference.
He further described the country’s focus during its presidency as being built around three main areas of emphasis.
"Our first priority is to revitalize the authority of the UN Charter and the role of the United Nations," Fu Cong said.
He added that China will organize a high-level open discussion on May 26 centered on "upholding the purposes and the principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system."
The second major focus, he explained, is to push forward political resolutions regarding the Middle East situation. He also noted that under China’s leadership of the Council, routine briefings concerning Syria and Lebanon will be held.
"It is a great honor for China to assume the presidency of the Security Council, and we will discharge our duties with a strong sense of responsibility and a constructive approach.
"We are committed to promoting solidarity and the cooperation of the Council so that it will play a positive role in safeguarding international peace and security," Ambassador Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN and now president of the Security Council, said at a news conference.
He further described the country’s focus during its presidency as being built around three main areas of emphasis.
"Our first priority is to revitalize the authority of the UN Charter and the role of the United Nations," Fu Cong said.
He added that China will organize a high-level open discussion on May 26 centered on "upholding the purposes and the principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system."
The second major focus, he explained, is to push forward political resolutions regarding the Middle East situation. He also noted that under China’s leadership of the Council, routine briefings concerning Syria and Lebanon will be held.
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