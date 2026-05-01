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Carlo Pietrobelli

Carlo Pietrobelli


2026-05-01 07:12:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Economics, UNESCO Chair, United Nations University
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Carlo Pietrobelli is a professor and policy advisor on innovation and industrial development and policy.

He currently holds a UNESCO Chair on“Science, Technology and Innovation Policies for Sustainable Development in Latin America” at the United Nations University UNU-MERIT, Maastricht. He is also a Professor of Economics at Roma Tre University, Italy, where he was Dean of Economics (2019-2022). During 2009-2016 he was a Lead Economist at the Inter-American Development Bank. His research interests range from development economics to innovation, trade, industry, value chains and natural resources in developing countries. He has published widely in international journals and his books were published by Harvard University Press, Edward Elgar, Palgrave and Routledge. He holds a PhD in Economics from Oxford University and has been a regular policy advisor to governments in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Experience
  • 2016–present Professor, United Nations University UNU-MERIT
Education
  • 1993 Oxford University, PhD in Economics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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