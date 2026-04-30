'Three People Running Bihar Govt': Tejashwi Yadav Criticises NDA For Failing To Expand Cabinet

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 30 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, alleging administrative paralysis and lack of direction due to the delay in cabinet expansion.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav claimed that“only three individuals are effectively running the government” in the absence of a full cabinet, raising concerns over governance and decision-making.

He further alleged that within just six months of the Bihar Assembly elections, the state has already witnessed two Chief Ministers, and nearly half of the government's first year has been“wasted”.

“For the people of Bihar, it is extremely concerning that even after squandering nearly 50 per cent of the time, the government's priorities, policies, and programmes remain unclear,” he said.

Yadav also accused the ruling alliance of functioning without proper consultation or deliberation.

“With an incomplete cabinet, decisions are being taken arbitrarily in an undemocratic manner,” he stated.

Launching a broader attack on the NDA leadership, he criticised what he termed as power-driven politics, alleging repeated government formations and instability over the years.

He took a direct swipe at former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that frequent political shifts have led to administrative confusion and weakened governance.

According to Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar is currently grappling with multiple challenges, including unemployment, migration, corruption, poor law and order, and economic stress.

He alleged that the current government has failed to inspire confidence among youth, women, farmers, and traders.

“What solution can a government that is itself a problem offer to the people?” he questioned.

The remarks come amid ongoing political tensions in Bihar over cabinet expansion and governance priorities, with the opposition intensifying its criticism of the ruling alliance.

At present, the Bihar government is run by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who holds 29 departments, and two Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who respectively hold 10 and 8 departments.