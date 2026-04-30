Built For Global Families, CHERY's New“For Family” Value Proposition Officially Unveiled At Autochina2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – April, 2026: CHERY International, the leading Chinese automotive exporter for twenty-two years in a row, has officially launched the brand-new“For Family” brand value proposition to the world, and simultaneously announced the core strategic vision of serving 10 million global family users by 2030 at the Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit

Standing at the new starting point of 23 years of global deep cultivation, CHERY has completed the strategic upgrade from a“Global Brand” to a“Global Citizen”. With“Uncompromising Safety. Now for Everyone, Space Equality, and Technology Equality” as the core pillars, supported by the full-system global capabilities, it guards the peace and beauty of global family travel with reliable quality and warm technology, opening a brand-new chapter of high-quality development for the brand's globalization.

Reinforcing this commitment at a regional level, Zaher Sabbagh, Director of CHERY UAE, commented:“The introduction of CHERY's 'For Family' proposition resonates deeply with the values of families across the UAE and wider region. It reflects our dedication to delivering not just advanced mobility solutions, but meaningful experiences tailored to local lifestyles. As we continue to grow our presence in the UAE as part of AWR Automotive, this strategy strengthens our promise to offer vehicles that combine safety, innovation, and comfort in a way that truly speaks to the needs of our community.”