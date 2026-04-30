Ras Al Khaimah Builds Diversified $13B Economy To Lure Global Investors By 2028

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) has decisively established itself as a globally connected business gateway, attracting international capital and foreign direct investment through a clear focus on world class infrastructure, an exceptional quality of life, and sustained industrial development. The emirate's value proposition rests on long term planning, disciplined governance, and an increasingly diversified economic base.

With an annual gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately $12 billion, Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE's fourth largest emirate, stands out for its balanced and resilient economy. Core sectors range from tourism and hospitality to real estate, manufacturing, shipping and transportation, financial services, and digital industries. Importantly, no single sector contributes more than 27% of GDP - a structural advantage that cushions the economy against cyclical volatility. Tourism, accounting for around 5% of GDP, is currently the fastest growing sector, reflecting the emirate's expanding global appeal.

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According to S&P Global, Ras Al Khaimah is forecast to deliver average GDP growth of 3.3% in 2025–26, rising to 4.3% in 2027–28. This outlook is underpinned by robust performance across tourism, real estate, manufacturing, and mining. Central to this trajectory is the RAK government's disciplined fiscal approach, which prioritises stability, sustainable growth, and prudent resource allocation. Policymaking is increasingly data driven, anchored in long term value creation rather than short term expansion.

“The RAK economy is driven by non oil sectors, with no single industry holding a dominant share,” S&P Global noted.

“Real estate, tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, and industry all play a pivotal role in positioning the emirate as an attractive investment destination. Wholesale and retail trade, together with manufacturing, which account for 50% of RAK's exports, contribute approximately 45% of real GDP,” according to the rating agency report. Today, Ras Al Khaimah is home to more than 50,000 businesses from over 100 nationalities, spanning more than 50 economic sectors, making it one of the most diversified economies in the region. This breadth has been consistently validated by international credit rating agencies, with RAK maintaining 'A' category sovereign ratings from Fitch and S&P since 2008-underscoring sound governance, fiscal discipline, and economic resilience.

CBRE Middle East has named Ras Al Khaimah among the UAE's fastest growing investment destinations, supported by its strong sovereign profile and record levels of greenfield investment. In its latest assessment, CBRE highlighted the emirate's success in widening its economic base through large scale industrial and tourism initiatives, including landmark developments such as the $5.2 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island project.

“RAK's low inflation environment, steady job creation, and strong pace of business formation - evidenced by more than 19,000 new companies registered with RAKEZ alone - have reinforced its competitiveness and created a solid platform for sustained real estate demand,” the report stated.

Industry observers note that mega projects such as Wynn Al Marjan Island and RAK Central have significantly elevated Ras Al Khaimah's global profile, placing it firmly on the radar of institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Ongoing industrial diversification, a rapidly expanding hospitality sector, and major infrastructure upgrades, including new road networks and planned luxury waterfront communities, continue to reinforce the emirate's long term growth narrative.

At the core of Ras Al Khaimah's economy is a constellation of leading corporates spanning manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, energy, banking, and tourism. These include RAK Ceramics, RAKBank, RAKEZ, Julphar Pharmaceuticals, RAK Ports, Stevin Rock, and RAK Gas. This industrial ecosystem is supported by modern, efficient infrastructure, featuring state of the art industrial zones, integrated business parks, and a growing portfolio of world class hospitality assets.

An Investment Destination

Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pointed to the emirate's growing economic momentum and its strengthening position as a competitive global business hub.

He noted that the strategic directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, alongside the close follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, are central to reinforcing the emirate's role as a global economic connector linking East, West, North, and South.“Ras Al Khaimah has consolidated its position as a preferred destination for leading international companies, while fostering dynamic public private partnerships across technology, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and other future focused sectors,” Al Nuaimi said.

He added that the chamber continues to support the private sector through innovative initiatives and an evolving suite of services designed to enhance business sustainability, strengthen resilience against global challenges, and further improve the emirate's investment climate.

Reflecting this momentum, the number of companies registered in Ras Al Khaimah during the first quarter of 2026 exceeded targets set for the entire year 2025. In the first half of 2025 alone, the emirate attracted Dh700 million in foreign direct investment across six key projects, alongside the launch of a $127.1 million adhesives facility by US based H.B. Fuller in the Al Hamrah Industrial Zone. According to the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, active commercial licences rose by 5.7% year on year in the third quarter of 2025.

Redefining Landscape

Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ras Al Khaimah has cultivated an economic framework defined by stability, diversification, and fiscal prudence, according to a spokesperson from the Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Development Office (RAK IDO).

“This growth trajectory reflects a deliberate strategy that balances resilience with adaptability,” the spokesperson said.

“No single sector contributes more than 27% to GDP, which now stands at approximately $13 billion. This diversification, combined with nearly two decades of 'A' range credit ratings, highlights the strength of economic governance. Ras Al Khaimah is also a net creditor, with high liquidity levels and a low debt to GDP ratio.”

Strategically located within a four hour flight of one third of the world's population, Ras Al Khaimah has emerged as a regional hub for industry and innovation. RAKEZ and RAK Innovation City continue to support growth across industrial and digital sectors, with more than 50,000 businesses already operating in the emirate.“As we look ahead, Ras Al Khaimah remains firmly committed to building a future ready, open, and competitive economy,” the spokesperson added.

“With strong fundamentals, diversified growth drivers, and sound governance, the emirate is well positioned to navigate global uncertainty while continuing to deliver sustainable value for investors, businesses, and communities.”

With competitive operating costs, 100% repatriation of capital and profits, one of the world's lowest corporate tax regimes, and continuously expanding infrastructure, Ras Al Khaimah offers a compelling environment for business growth. From global multinationals to high growth startups, companies continue to choose RAK for its ease of doing business, world class infrastructure, and future focused economic vision.

Here is a small selection of companies that have found success in the Emirate:

Indian commercial vehicles giant Ashok Leyland drives the construction industry in the UAE, producing almost 2,000 buses each year from its factory in Ras Al Khaimah. STREIT Group and Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring build armored vehicles in Ras Al Khaimah for markets around the world. STREIT has been a leader in defense technology for over three decades. Providing solutions for land, sea and air, the company operates globally and is dedicated to saving lives with advanced systems and expertise. Italfood , a cheesemaker founded in Italy, produces a variety of Italian cheeses, including burrata and ricotta, for many of the major hotel chains across the UAE, including Jumeirah Group, Hilton and Atlantis The Palm. Knauf , a major international player in the manufacture of plaster, gypsum board and drywall systems, stations its Middle East operations in Ras Al Khaimah. Peikko is a world leader in the supply of concrete connections and composite structures and it headquarters its Gulf operations on an 11,000-square-metre site at Al Hamra Industrial Zone. Dabur is one of the largest consumer goods companies in India and its main manufacturing hub for international operations is in Ras Al Khaimah. From its huge Al Hamra production facility, Dabur produces 13 million units a month of shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, styling gels, toothpastes, lotions and more, to be distributed to over 60 countries.

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