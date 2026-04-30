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Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai Surpasses 250 Liver Transplants, Emerges As A Leading Centre For Complex Liver Care In Western India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Navi Mumbai, April 29, 2026: Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai has crossed the milestone of 250 liver transplants, establishing itself as one of Western India's leading centres for advanced liver care and the only unit in the region to have achieved this scale independently.
With clinical outcomes exceeding 90% survival rates, the program reflects strong expertise in managing complex liver conditions through a multidisciplinary approach and advanced transplant protocols. Part of the Apollo Hospitals Group which has performed over 5,000 liver transplants with consistently strong clinical outcomes, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai's program reflects the network's legacy of excellence while setting new regional benchmarks in transplant care.
What sets the program apart is its ability to deliver timely, life-saving interventions, often in critical situations. In one such case, a 24-year-old diagnosed with Wilson's Disease and advanced cirrhosis underwent a successful liver transplant, with his mother donating a portion of her liver. In another instance, a young patient with acute liver failure was treated within 24 hours, with his mother stepping in as a donor, demonstrating the team's readiness to act in emergencies.
Since its first transplant in 2017 where a father donated a portion of his liver to his 16-year-old son the program has been guided by a strong ethos of clinical excellence, compassion, and family-centred care. Over the years, it has managed some of the most complex cases, including transplants in infants under one year of age, such as a four-month-old baby who received a portion of his mother's liver with the support of a specialised paediatric transplant team.
The hospital's expertise continues to attract patients not only from across India but also internationally, including from Yemen, Kenya, Tanzania, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan positioning Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai as a trusted global destination for liver disease management.
Speaking on the milestone, Dr. Guruprasad Shetty, Lead Consultant & Unit Head, Department of HPB & Liver Transplantation Surgery, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, said,“Crossing the milestone of 250 liver transplants is not just a number, it represents 250 lives renewed and families restored. From delicate 70+ paediatric cases to complex SWAP and ABO-incompatible transplants, our outcomes consistently match global benchmarks while ensuring timely interventions, even in emergencies.
A key differentiator is its dedicated Liver Intensive Care Unit (LICU), equipped with advanced monitoring systems and managed by specialised transplant critical care teams, ensuring comprehensive post-operative care for even the most complex cases.
Adding to this, Dr. Kiran Shingote, COO & Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, added,“Being the only centre in the region to achieve this milestone highlights the strength of our clinical expertise and integrated care model. We remain committed to expanding access to advanced liver care for patients across the region. Supported by Apollo's fast-track liver transplant programme, the hospital ensures reduced waiting times through rapid evaluation, donor matching, and coordinated treatment planning enabling average wait times of just 2–3 weeks, and emergency transplants within 24 hours in cases such as Acute Liver Failure.”
Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai is a 500-bed, JCI- and NABH-accredited tertiary care facility, equipped with advanced surgical infrastructure, multiple state-of-the-art operation theatres, and over 120 ICU beds. The liver transplant program is led by a 13-member multidisciplinary team comprising surgeons, hepatologists, anaesthetists, intensivists, and transplant specialists, ensuring seamless, end-to-end patient care across every stage of treatment.
Together, these achievements position Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai as a centre of clinical excellence, delivering life-saving liver care through a combination of expertise, infrastructure, and patient-centred innovation.
With clinical outcomes exceeding 90% survival rates, the program reflects strong expertise in managing complex liver conditions through a multidisciplinary approach and advanced transplant protocols. Part of the Apollo Hospitals Group which has performed over 5,000 liver transplants with consistently strong clinical outcomes, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai's program reflects the network's legacy of excellence while setting new regional benchmarks in transplant care.
What sets the program apart is its ability to deliver timely, life-saving interventions, often in critical situations. In one such case, a 24-year-old diagnosed with Wilson's Disease and advanced cirrhosis underwent a successful liver transplant, with his mother donating a portion of her liver. In another instance, a young patient with acute liver failure was treated within 24 hours, with his mother stepping in as a donor, demonstrating the team's readiness to act in emergencies.
Since its first transplant in 2017 where a father donated a portion of his liver to his 16-year-old son the program has been guided by a strong ethos of clinical excellence, compassion, and family-centred care. Over the years, it has managed some of the most complex cases, including transplants in infants under one year of age, such as a four-month-old baby who received a portion of his mother's liver with the support of a specialised paediatric transplant team.
The hospital's expertise continues to attract patients not only from across India but also internationally, including from Yemen, Kenya, Tanzania, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan positioning Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai as a trusted global destination for liver disease management.
Speaking on the milestone, Dr. Guruprasad Shetty, Lead Consultant & Unit Head, Department of HPB & Liver Transplantation Surgery, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, said,“Crossing the milestone of 250 liver transplants is not just a number, it represents 250 lives renewed and families restored. From delicate 70+ paediatric cases to complex SWAP and ABO-incompatible transplants, our outcomes consistently match global benchmarks while ensuring timely interventions, even in emergencies.
A key differentiator is its dedicated Liver Intensive Care Unit (LICU), equipped with advanced monitoring systems and managed by specialised transplant critical care teams, ensuring comprehensive post-operative care for even the most complex cases.
Adding to this, Dr. Kiran Shingote, COO & Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, added,“Being the only centre in the region to achieve this milestone highlights the strength of our clinical expertise and integrated care model. We remain committed to expanding access to advanced liver care for patients across the region. Supported by Apollo's fast-track liver transplant programme, the hospital ensures reduced waiting times through rapid evaluation, donor matching, and coordinated treatment planning enabling average wait times of just 2–3 weeks, and emergency transplants within 24 hours in cases such as Acute Liver Failure.”
Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai is a 500-bed, JCI- and NABH-accredited tertiary care facility, equipped with advanced surgical infrastructure, multiple state-of-the-art operation theatres, and over 120 ICU beds. The liver transplant program is led by a 13-member multidisciplinary team comprising surgeons, hepatologists, anaesthetists, intensivists, and transplant specialists, ensuring seamless, end-to-end patient care across every stage of treatment.
Together, these achievements position Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai as a centre of clinical excellence, delivering life-saving liver care through a combination of expertise, infrastructure, and patient-centred innovation.
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